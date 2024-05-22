Apple’s $500 billion bet on America: AI, factories, and thousands of jobs
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Boeing's 10 airline customers waiting for the most planes

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Airlines

Boeing's 10 airline customers waiting for the most planes

Orders for these carriers make up more than 40% of the manufacturer's backlog

By
Melvin Backman
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Unfinished Boeing planes
Unfinished Boeing planes
Photo: Stephen Brashear (Getty Images)

On top of all the other problems that Boeing has been dealing with after a piece of fuselage broke off an Alaska Airlines-operated 737 Max 9 back in January, a lot of its airline customers have been upset at how long they’ve been waiting on planes they ordered. Boeing’s public order backlog says it has more than 6,000 jetliners to get out the door. Yes, a lot of orders is generally a good thing because it eventually turns into lots of revenue — but at least one customer has already moved to lease planes from Airbus, the planemaker’s biggest rival, because they ran out of patience.

Advertisement

Here are the 10 Boeing customers still waiting for the most planes.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10. AerCap

10. AerCap

The AerCap logo
The AerCap logo
Illustration: Dado Ruvic (Reuters)

AerCap isn’t technically an airline, but an aircraft leasing company. Still, it’s waiting on 136 planes from Boeing. Of that number, 118 of them are 737 Max planes, and 18 of them are 787 Dreamliner planes. A slide in a recent investor presentation noted that “manufacturing delays, coupled with increased oversight and engine maturation challenges, continue to delay the delivery of new technology aircraft” for the foreseeable future.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9. American Airlines

9. American Airlines

An American Airlines Boeing 777
An American Airlines Boeing 777
Photo: Marc Serota (Getty Images)

American Airlines is waiting on 181 planes from Boeing. Of that number, 156 of them are 737 Max planes, and 25 of them are 787 Dreamliner planes. On an April earnings call, CEO Robert Isom told a reporter that “I’ve talked to everyone at Boeing that I can possibly address. And the message is the same, get your act together.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8. VietJet Air

8. VietJet Air

The VietJet Air logo
The VietJet Air logo
Photo: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

VietJet Air is waiting on 200 planes from Boeing. All of them are 737 Max planes. It originally ordered 100 of the jetliners in 2016, then Bloomberg reports that it ordered another 100 in 2018. It hasn’t taken delivery of any of them. Its fleet is otherwise comprised of Airbus planes.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7. Air India

7. Air India

An Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner
An Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner
Photo: Mansi Thapliyal (Reuters)

Air India is also waiting on 200 planes from Boeing. Of that number, 170 of them are 737 Max planes, 20 of them are 787 Dreamliner planes, and 10 are 777 planes. The carrier is in the middle of major expansion and just retired the old 747s that had been in service for nearly 20 years.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6. Akasa Air

6. Akasa Air

An Akasa Air Boeing 737 Max 8
An Akasa Air Boeing 737 Max 8
Photo: Noah Seelam/AFP (Getty Images)

Akasa Air is waiting on 202 planes from Boeing, all of which are 737 Max planes. Akasa is India’s youngest airline, and Reuters reports that most of its orders came mere days after the Alaska Airlines incident.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5. Ryanair

5. Ryanair

A Ryanair Boeing 737-800
A Ryanair Boeing 737-800
Photo: Rafael Marchante (Reuters)

Ryanair is waiting on 211 planes from Boeing. All of them are 737 Max planes. The company recently said that it would have cut down on its summer flight schedule because it hasn’t received many of the Boeing planes it had been expecting to receive by now.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4. Lion Air

4. Lion Air

A Lion Air Boeing 737-8GP
A Lion Air Boeing 737-8GP
Photo: Rafael Marchante (Getty Images)

Lion Air is waiting on 229 planes from Boeing, all of which are 737 Max planes. Bloomberg reports that the carrier had wanted to cancel its order after a fatal 2019 Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max 8 plane crash that came months after Lion Air’s own fatal 737 Max plane crash, but Boeing convinced them not to switch to Airbus. The Justice Department said the Alaska Airlines incident violated a plea deal that followed an investigation into the crashes.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3. Emirates

3. Emirates

An Emirates Boeing 777
An Emirates Boeing 777
Photo: Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/Nurphoto (Getty Images)

Emirates is waiting on 240 planes from Boeing. Of that number, 205 of them are are 777 passenger planes, 30 are 787 Dreamliner planes, and 5 are 777 freight planes. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, CEO of Emirates, recently told Boeing publicly: “Get your act together and just do it.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2. Southwest Airlines

2. Southwest Airlines

A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-800
A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-800
Photo: David Ryder/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Southwest is waiting on 482 planes from Boeing, all of them 737 Max planes. In March, the company cut its guidance on its capacity for the year because it didn’t think it would have the Boeing planes it has been waiting on.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

1. United Airlines

1. United Airlines

A United Airlines Boeing 777-200
A United Airlines Boeing 777-200
Photo: Angus Mordant/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

United Airlines is waiting on 497 planes from Boeing. Of that number, 347 are 787 Max planes and 150 are 787 Dreamliner planes. On an April call discussing the previous quarter’s earnings, CFO Michael Leskinen said that “Boeing’s repeated delivery delays had created an impractical bow wave of aircraft deliveries that both United and Boeing had to address.”

Advertisement