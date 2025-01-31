Space

Boeing Starliner astronaut Suni Williams set a new record during her ISS spacewalk

Her cumulative spacewalking hours now place her among the most experienced astronauts in the field

By
Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
This story incorporates reporting from  Yahoo, Space on MSN.com and MSN.

NASA astronaut Suni Williams set a new record with a recent 5.5-hour spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS). Williams, alongside fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore, spent time adjusting and maintaining equipment critical for the space station’s operations. This marked one of the numerous spacewalks that have become integral to the ISS’s ongoing functionality and research endeavors.

The spacewalk’s primary objective was to enhance the station’s power generation by installing updated solar arrays. The work supports ongoing international efforts to ensure the ISS remains a hub for scientific research and technological advancement. Successful installation and maintenance of these technologies are vital for the station’s longevity and efficiency.

Williams’ milestones in spacewalks have consistently advanced understanding and capabilities in low Earth orbit. Her cumulative spacewalking hours now place her among the most experienced astronauts in the field. NASA continues to lead international space exploration efforts, furthering their missions with experienced astronauts such as Williams.

The record set during this Houston Mission Control-coordinated operation underscores the importance of continued investment in space exploration. Williams and her team’s efforts are enhancing the capabilities of the ISS, ensuring its status as a beacon of scientific and collaborative achievement.

Quartz Intelligence Newsroom uses generative artificial intelligence to report on business trends. This is the first phase of an experimental new version of reporting. While we strive for accuracy and timeliness, due to the experimental nature of this technology we cannot guarantee that we’ll always be successful in that regard. If you see errors in this article, please let us know at qi@qz.com.