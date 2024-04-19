Boeing's whistleblower, American Airlines pilots' warning, and the best airports on Earth: Airlines news roundup

The American Airlines pilots’ union is really concerned about a pattern of “problematic” things it has noticed happening at airports, suggesting that United Airlines soon might not be the only carrier having safety problems. A Boeing whistleblower continues to beat his drum about alleged defects with the 787 and 777 planes. And Boeing’s Wisk division is maybe taking its flying autonomous taxis to Asia by the end of the decade.

Advertisement

Take a moment to catch up on what’s been happening in the world of airlines.