Inside Barron Trump’s high-end real estate ambitions with GOP connections
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Boeing's whistleblower, American Airlines pilots' warning, and the best airports on Earth: Airlines news roundup

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Airlines

Boeing's whistleblower, American Airlines pilots' warning, and the best airports on Earth: Airlines news roundup

Plus, flying cars, and the busiest airports in the world

By
Melvin Backman
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Boeing&#39;s whistleblower, American Airlines pilots&#39; warning, and the best airports on Earth: Airlines news roundup
Graphic: Images: Bruce Bennett, Gareth Cattermole, Stephen Brashear, Stephen Brashear

The American Airlines pilots’ union is really concerned about a pattern of “problematic” things it has noticed happening at airports, suggesting that United Airlines soon might not be the only carrier having safety problems. A Boeing whistleblower continues to beat his drum about alleged defects with the 787 and 777 planes. And Boeing’s Wisk division is maybe taking its flying autonomous taxis to Asia by the end of the decade.

Advertisement

Take a moment to catch up on what’s been happening in the world of airlines.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 8

American Airlines pilots are sounding the alarm about ‘problematic trends’ in air safety

American Airlines pilots are sounding the alarm about ‘problematic trends’ in air safety

American Airlines planes
American Airlines planes
Photo: Bruce Bennett (Getty Images)

Though United Airlines made headlines last month for its industry-leading number of Federal Aviation Administration-noted incidents, it seems like it’s not the only airline having trouble maintaining high safety standards. — Melvin Backman

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 8

The 10 busiest airports in the world — including 1 airport new to the list

The 10 busiest airports in the world — including 1 airport new to the list

A built Lego airport set
It’s not a Lego airport
Photo: Gareth Cattermole (Getty Images)

Every year the Airports Council International, an industry group that represents airports around the world, releases a top 10 list of the busiest airports in the world. The group’s 2023 list is out now. Tracking the activity of an estimated 8.5 billion trips — 93.5% of pre-pandemic levels — this year’s rankings include a familiar name at the top: Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport. In fact, all the names are familiar ones, with the exception of No. 5. — Melvin Backman

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 8

A Boeing whistleblower says 787 Dreamliner production should stop because it could ‘fall apart’ in midair

A Boeing whistleblower says 787 Dreamliner production should stop because it could ‘fall apart’ in midair

A Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner
A Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner
Photo: Stephen Brashear (Getty Images)

Ahead of his testimony before the Senate Wednesday, Boeing engineer Sam Salehpour gave an interview to NBC News once again sounding the alarm about issues he found with Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner plane. He alleges that the model has fuselage flaws that could cause it to rip apart mid-air due to problems with how the metal skin is affixed to the rest of the aircraft. — Melvin Backman

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 8

A Boeing whistleblower says there’s a ‘criminal coverup’ at the company

A Boeing whistleblower says there’s a ‘criminal coverup’ at the company

Unfinished Boeing 737 Max planes outside a Boeing factory
Unfinished Boeing 737 Max planes outside a Boeing factory
Photo: Stephen Brashear (Getty Images)

As Boeing whistleblower Sam Salehpour testifies to the U.S. Senate about his experience struggling to be taken seriously about fuselage flaws in the company’s 787 and 777 models, he’s holding tight to his claims. Salehpour repeated his assertions — which he said are based on analysis of Boeing’s own manufacturing data — that the planes’ skins are not being fastened correctly on a systemic level, and that over time the attachments might weaken to the point that the planes could rip apart in mid-air. — Melvin Backman

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 8

The 20 best airports in the world

The 20 best airports in the world

A toy airplane
A toy airplane
Photo: Timm Schamberger (Getty Images)

These are the best airports in the world, according to Skytrax, an “air transport rating organization.” By surveying travelers across more than 570 airports, the ranking tracks satisfaction across categories like check-in, arrivals, transfers, shopping, and security through to departure at the gate. — Melvin Backman

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 8

Boeing wants to have flying cars in Asia by 2030

Boeing wants to have flying cars in Asia by 2030

A Wisk Aero craft
A Wisk Aero craft
Photo: Mike Blake (Reuters)

In 2022, Boeing invested in $450 million with Wisk, a company working on a flying car. The next year, it fully absorbed Wisk. By 2030, it hopes to have Wisk’s autonomous flying taxis operating in Asia. Boeing Chief Technology Officer Todd Citron revealed the plans to Nikkei, the Japanese news publication. — Melvin Backman

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

8 / 8