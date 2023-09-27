Bright Scholar: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FOSHAN, China (AP) — FOSHAN, China (AP) — Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. (BEDU) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Foshan, China-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The provider of international education to Chinese students posted revenue of $82.5 million in the period.

Advertisement

Bright Scholar expects full-year revenue in the range of $267.2 million to $281.3 million.

The company's shares closed at $1.13. A year ago, they were trading at $2.95.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BEDU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BEDU