BrightRock Gold Corp (BRGC) reports earnings

In This Story BRGC +23.72%

BrightRock Gold Corp (BRGC+23.72% ) has submitted its 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2005.

DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling CC Share Subtitles Off

English DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling

The filing indicates that BrightRock Gold Corp had no revenues for the quarter. The company reported a net loss of $0 for the three months ended September 30, 2005, consistent with the same period in the previous year.

DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling

The balance sheet as of September 30, 2005, shows no assets or liabilities, with a stockholders' deficit of $0. The company had no cash or cash equivalents at the end of the period.

Advertisement

BrightRock Gold Corp is identified as a shell company, with no operations or assets, and is seeking new business opportunities or potential mergers.

Advertisement

The filing highlights the company's status as a 'blank check company' and its classification as a 'penny stock,' which imposes certain regulatory requirements and restrictions.

Advertisement

Management has expressed substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern due to the lack of revenue and operational cash flow.

The company has not engaged in any off-balance sheet arrangements and has no significant commitments or contingencies as of the filing date.

Advertisement

The report includes a discussion of internal control weaknesses, noting the absence of appropriate accounting personnel and an independent audit committee.

There have been no changes in the company's internal control over financial reporting during the last fiscal quarter.

Advertisement

The filing does not report any legal proceedings, unregistered sales of equity securities, or defaults upon senior securities.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the BrightRock Gold Corp quarterly 10-Q report dated March 14, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.