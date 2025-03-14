Earnings Snapshots

BrightRock Gold Corp (BRGC) reports earnings

The report was filed on March 14, 2025

BrightRock Gold Corp (BRGC+23.72%) has submitted its 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2006.

The filing indicates that the company had no revenue or expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2006 and 2005. The company reported a net loss of $0 for these periods.

The balance sheet shows no assets or liabilities as of June 30, 2006, with total stockholders' equity also reported as $0.

The company has a total of 28,679,120 shares of common stock and 46,700 shares of preferred stock issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2006.

BrightRock Gold Corp is identified as a shell company with no operations or assets and is seeking new business opportunities or mergers.

The company has expressed substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern due to the lack of revenue and operational cash flow.

Management plans to obtain funding from new investors and implement a plan of operation to generate sales, although the outcome of these plans is uncertain.

The filing notes that the company has no off-balance sheet arrangements or contractual commitments as of June 30, 2006.

The company has identified potential material weaknesses in its internal controls, including a lack of segregation of duties and an independent audit committee.

There are no legal proceedings, unregistered sales of equity securities, or defaults upon senior securities reported in the filing.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the BrightRock Gold Corp quarterly 10-Q report dated March 14, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.