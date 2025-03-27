CalciMedica Inc. (CALC) reports earnings

In This Story CALC +6.03%

CalciMedica Inc. (CALC+6.03% ) has filed its annual report on Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing details CalciMedica's focus on developing therapeutics targeting calcium release-activated calcium (CRAC) channels, which are involved in inflammatory and immunologic processes.

CalciMedica's lead product candidate, Auxora, is a CRAC channel inhibitor currently being tested in multiple clinical trials, including a Phase 2 trial for acute kidney injury (AKI) with acute hypoxemic respiratory failure (AHRF) and a Phase 1/2 trial for asparaginase-induced pancreatic toxicity (AIPT) in pediatric patients.

The company has completed a Phase 2b trial for Auxora in acute pancreatitis (AP) with systematic inflammatory response syndrome (SIRS) and a Phase 2 trial in COVID-19 pneumonia patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

CalciMedica reported an accumulated deficit of $159.8 million as of December 31, 2024, and a net loss of $13.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.

The company has not generated revenue from product sales and anticipates needing substantial additional funding to complete the development and commercialization of its product candidates.

CalciMedica plans to continue leveraging its CRAC channel inhibitor platform to develop therapeutics for acute critical illnesses and chronic inflammatory and immunologic diseases.

The company is exploring potential partnerships and collaborations to support the development and commercialization of its product candidates.

CalciMedica's executive team includes A. Rachel Leheny, Ph.D., as CEO, with over 30 years of experience in the life sciences industry.

The filing also discusses various risks associated with the company's business, including its limited operating history, dependence on key personnel, and the need for additional funding.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the CalciMedica Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 27, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.