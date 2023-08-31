Make business better.™️
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Campbell: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $169 million.

On a per-share basis, the Camden, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 57 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 50 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The maker of canned soup, Pepperidge Farm cookies and V8 juice posted revenue of $2.07 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.06 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $858 million, or $2.85 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.36 billion.

Campbell expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.09 to $3.15 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CPB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CPB