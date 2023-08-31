Make business better.™️
Canadian Imperial Bank: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AP News
TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $1.06 billion.

The bank, based in Toronto, said it had earnings of $1.10 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.14 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.25 per share.

The bank and financial services company posted revenue of $10.66 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $4.38 billion, exceeding Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CM