Cemig: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil (AP) — BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil (AP) — Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais S.A. (CIG) on Tuesday reported net income of $251.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Belo Horizonte, Brazil-based company said it had net income of 12 cents.

The utility posted revenue of $1.78 billion in the period.

