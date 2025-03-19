Century Therapeutics Inc. (IPSC) reports earnings

In This Story IPSC -1.38%

Century Therapeutics Inc. (IPSC-1.38% ) has filed its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing details the company's focus on developing allogeneic cell therapy products for autoimmune diseases and cancer using induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs).

Century's lead product candidate, CNTY-101, is a CAR-iNK cell therapy currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial for B-cell mediated autoimmune diseases. The company has discontinued its ELiPSE-1 trial for lymphoma due to strategic reasons.

The company has announced a re-prioritized pre-clinical pipeline focusing on three core programs built on its iT cell platform, including CNTY-308 and CNTY-341, targeting B-cell mediated diseases.

Century Therapeutics reported a net loss of $126.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, with research and development expenses increasing to $107.2 million.

The filing highlights the company's dependence on its relationship with FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics Inc. for access to key differentiation and reprogramming technology.

Century Therapeutics is also focusing on expanding its manufacturing capabilities, having constructed a cell therapy manufacturing facility in Branchburg, New Jersey.

The company acknowledges the risks associated with its reliance on third-party suppliers for various components and materials required for the manufacture of its product candidates.

Century Therapeutics faces competition from other companies developing cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases, including large pharmaceutical companies and emerging biopharmaceutical firms.

The filing outlines the company's strategy to leverage its iPSC-derived allogeneic cell platforms to provide improved treatment options and overcome the limitations of existing therapeutic approaches.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Century Therapeutics Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 19, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.