Cerro Grande: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Cerro Grande Mining Corp. (CEGMF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $68,000 in its fiscal third quarter.

The Santiago, Chile-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit cents. A year ago, they were trading at cents.

