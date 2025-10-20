During the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, toilet paper was coveted about as much as a Cabbage Patch Kid in 1983. That frenzy has died down these days, but if you're wary of future shortages, Charmin has introduced the roll for you.

The bathroom tissue brand has re-introduced the Forever Roll, a 1,700-sheet roll of toilet paper that the company says will only have to be changed once a month and has 32 times as many sheets as the average roll of TP.

How big is this thing? Well, you'll need a special stand to hold it. Fortunately, that's part of the starter pack, which comes with two Forever Rolls and one stand for $33.99 (with a coupon on Amazon). If you were to fully unroll the Forever Roll, Charmin says it would reach the height of the Washington Monument.

“We know changing the roll all the time is a big pain in the butt. That’s why we created Forever Roll and are bringing it to people at retailers nationwide," said Jessica Hastings, Charmin vice president at Procter & Gamble in a statement. “It’s a roll that works harder so you don’t have to. Plus, it's quite the conversation starter."

This, believe it or not, is not the first time Charmin has introduced a gargantuan roll of toilet paper. In 2019, it debuted the OG Forever Roll for Black Friday/Cyber Monday. (For the curious, the price six years ago was $30 and it came with three rolls instead of this year's two.) The product was originally marketed to Millennials, but Charmin is casting a wider net this time.

Charmin notes a YouGov survey showing that nearly 60% of people would be open to receiving toilet paper as a gift this holiday season. You might want to cite that to your loved ones when they look at you curiously after unwrapping your present.