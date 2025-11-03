When it comes to his restaurants, McDonald's chairman and CEO Chris Kempczinski might be lovin' it all, but when it comes to the company's menu, he does have a few favorite items.

In a video posted to LinkedIn, Kempczinski, jumped onto the viral "McDonald's Menu Item Tournament" trend that's spreading around social media to name his preference from among several pairings of menu items — and, ultimately, decide his favorite item on the menu.

That, corporately speaking, is akin to asking a parent about their favorite child, but Kempczinski didn't hesitate when it came to choosing one item over another.

For instance, when asked to choose between the Egg McMuffin and the Big Mac, he picked the Egg McMuffin without much hesitation, but tossed the Egg McMuffin to the curb when asked if he preferred those or the company's French fries.

Fries held quite a warm spot in Kempczinski's heart, beating out the McCrispy sandwich and Filet of Fish. They came close to beating Chicken McNuggets as well, but he opted for the protein. (Kempczinski also chose the vanilla cone over a hot apple pie, and while there are technically no wrong answers here, that certainly feels like an exception.)

Ultimately, Kempczinski named the Snack Wrap as his favorite item on the menu via the process of elimination.

It's not hard to see why. The chain brought the menu item back on July 10 after a nine-year absence following a persistent campaign from customers. (Franchise owners had previously told corporate that the item took workers too long to make. Some stores defied the menu item’s cancellation, selling them up until 2020.)

Placer.ai reported that visits to McDonald's locations were 11.4% higher than the usual on the day the Snack Wrap returned The traffic surges continued for several days.

That's the sort of thing any CEO loves to see — even one who has questionable taste in dessert.