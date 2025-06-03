McDonald's is bringing back the Snack Wrap to fans' delight

In This Story MCD QSR WEN

The Snack Wrap is returning to McDonald’s.

The fast-food chain announced the long-awaited sandwiches’ comeback with a two-word statement from Joe Erlinger, President of McDonald’s USA: “It’s back.” The company said in a photo caption: “Fans never gave up on the Snack Wrap, inspiring the ultimate comeback.”

The Snack Wrap — which is a tortilla wrap with chicken, lettuce, cheese, and sauce — will be on the menu starting July 10 and will come in either ranch or spicy versions, McDonald’s said. It was last on the menu in 2016, but was taken off for being too complicated for workers to assemble.

It has since developed a devoted audience who have been lobbying for its return.

“We listen to our fans, and the Snack Wrap’s return is a testament to that,” Erlinger told The Associated Press. McDonald’s did not immediately return a request for comment.

The decision comes after Popeyes (QSR) announced it would be serving a chicken wrap on Monday that seemed to be a Snack Wrap dupe. Burger King and Wendy’s both rolled out chicken wraps in 2023.

In a long social media post, McDonald’s social media manager thanked the fans, saying it was their passion that resurrected the menu item, calling their efforts “a movement so powerful that you finally won.”

“YOU commented under every post. YOU made petitions. YOU asked for it back in the DRIVE THRU!? YOU tweeted every day for 100 days straight. YOU rallied. you organized. and i saw it all. thanks to you, the Snack Wrap will be back,” the post said. “i cheered you on from behind the screen and made it my mission to never stop fighting for you.”