Chevron builds natural gas plants to power U.S. data centers

This story incorporates reporting from Detroit News, The New York Times and Reuters.



As the demand for electricity in the U.S. is projected to surge by 16% over the next five years, driven partly by the explosion of data centers, Chevron Corporation is taking strategic steps to meet this need. The company plans to develop natural gas-fired power plants situated next to data centers, specifically designed to capitalize on the growing energy needs propelled by artificial intelligence (AI). By doing so, Chevron aims to deliver power directly to these centers, bypassing traditional transmission grids and modernizing energy delivery systems.

DeepSeek is a wakeup call for AI companies like Nvidia, strategist says CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video DeepSeek is a wakeup call for AI companies like Nvidia, strategist says

DeepSeek is a wakeup call for AI companies like Nvidia, strategist says CC Share Subtitles Off

English DeepSeek is a wakeup call for AI companies like Nvidia, strategist says

This initiative comes amid heightened interest from major energy firms to cater to the burgeoning power consumption of data centers. Traditionally reliant on existing electricity infrastructure, data centers are now facing increasing pressure to secure reliable power sources. Chevron, the second-largest oil and gas company in the U.S., is positioning itself as a key player in this market, mirroring similar interests shown by industry competitors such as Exxon.

Advertisement

Chevron and its partners plan to construct these plants in strategically chosen U.S. regions including the Southeast, Midwest, and West. These locations have been selected based on their potential for supporting substantial power infrastructure and the growing presence of data centers. The companies intend to achieve a capacity of up to four gigawatts of power by the end of 2027 — enough to supply electricity to approximately 3.5 million U.S. homes.

Advertisement

The strategic move highlights the interplay between the energy and technology sectors, both experiencing rapid changes. While the energy demands related to data centers are challenging to predict accurately, the trend is clear: data centers will increasingly become significant consumers of power resources. Chevron’s venture into this domain underscores the growing interdependence between AI-driven demands and energy resource allocation.

Advertisement

As Chevron embarks on this significant project, the drive for sustainable and efficient energy solutions remains at the forefront of industry priorities. By leveraging natural gas — a relatively cleaner fossil fuel — Chevron aims to balance the immediate need for energy with environmental considerations. This venture is indicative of broader shifts within both the energy and technology sectors, where adaptability and innovation are becoming essential to meet evolving demands.

Quartz Intelligence Newsroom uses generative artificial intelligence to report on business trends. This is the first phase of an experimental new version of reporting. While we strive for accuracy and timeliness, due to the experimental nature of this technology we cannot guarantee that we’ll always be successful in that regard. If you see errors in this article, please let us know at qi@qz.com.