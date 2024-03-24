China wants Microsoft and Intel off its computers

China has introduced guidelines that stand to gradually eliminate foreign technology from its government computers.

As part of the policies, the Beijing government will do away with U.S. microprocessors from Intel and AMD, the Financial Times reported.

Moreover, as the country leans on domestic options, it will look to scrap the use of Microsoft’s Windows operating system and foreign-made database software from its computers as well.

Chinese officials have started asking agencies above the township level to include criteria requiring “safe and reliable” processors and operating systems when making purchases, the publication added.

The U.S. is also looking inward for chips

Similarly, the U.S. is looking to reduce its reliance on China and Taiwan and ramp up semiconductor production at home.

Last week, the Biden administration announced how much money from the CHIPS & Science Act would be earmarked for one U.S. company, Intel. As part of the $8.5 billion in funding, the government will support Intel in constructing and expanding its facilities in Arizona, Ohio, New Mexico, and Oregon.

