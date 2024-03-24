Business News

China wants Microsoft and Intel off its computers

Meanwhile, the U.S. is ramping up semiconductor production at home to reduce its reliance on China and Taiwan

By
Francisco Velasquez
U.S. president Joe Biden gives a speech at Intel Ocotillo Campus on March 20, 2024 in Chandler, Arizona. Biden announced $8.5 billion in federal funding from the CHIPS Act for Intel Corp. to manufacture semiconductors in Arizona.
U.S. president Joe Biden gives a speech at Intel Ocotillo Campus on March 20, 2024 in Chandler, Arizona. Biden announced $8.5 billion in federal funding from the CHIPS Act for Intel Corp. to manufacture semiconductors in Arizona.
Image: Rebecca Noble (Getty Images)

China has introduced guidelines that stand to gradually eliminate foreign technology from its government computers.

As part of the policies, the Beijing government will do away with U.S. microprocessors from Intel and AMD, the Financial Times reported.

Moreover, as the country leans on domestic options, it will look to scrap the use of Microsoft’s Windows operating system and foreign-made database software from its computers as well.

Chinese officials have started asking agencies above the township level to include criteria requiring “safe and reliable” processors and operating systems when making purchases, the publication added.

The U.S. is also looking inward for chips

Similarly, the U.S. is looking to reduce its reliance on China and Taiwan and ramp up semiconductor production at home.

Last week, the Biden administration announced how much money from the CHIPS & Science Act would be earmarked for one U.S. company, Intel. As part of the $8.5 billion in funding, the government will support Intel in constructing and expanding its facilities in Arizona, Ohio, New Mexico, and Oregon.

