Chipotle is giving away free burritos for a year. Here's how to win

Chipotle is giving away free burritos for a year — all customers have to do is crack the code.

The quick-service restaurant is running its “Burrito Vault Game,” with codes released every hour. The game ends Wednesday, April 2.

To play, members must guess the exact combination of ingredients in a burrito order. The first 2,500 players each hour will win a buy-one-get-one free entree. The first person to crack the code each hour will win free burritos for a whole year. Even if players don’t win the big burrito prize, players who unlock the vault after all the BOGO codes are claimed will recieve 25 rewards points.

The promotion comes just ahead of National Burrito Day on April 3.

On the supply chain front, when President Donald Trump threatened tariffs on Mexico imports, many in the food industry worried about disruptions. But Chipotle (CMG+0.16% ) had already spent years diversifying its avocado supply to reduce its reliance on Mexico, which supplies about 90% of U.S. avocados and 50% of Chipotle’s.

“We wanted year-round access to avocados from different countries,” said Carlos Londono, Chipotle’s head of supply chain, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal (NWS+0.48% ) .

In addition to Mexico, Chipotle sources avocados from Columbia, Peru, Brazil, and Guatemala. This global approach helps the company secure nearly 132 million pounds of avocados annually for its 3,700 U.S. locations and gives Chipotle the ability to keep a steady supply of avocados. (This helps because things such as varying harvesting conditions across regions can affect ripening.

While Chipotle relies on countries outside of the U.S. for much of its avocado supply, the chain also sources the fruit from California and plans to explore harvesting in Florida, as well.