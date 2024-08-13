The subscription model has made it to Chuck E. Cheese

Even kids aren’t immune to inflation — and Chuck E. Cheese is looking to capitalize.

The restaurant chain has launched a new nationwide membership program that allows families to visit over 450 of its locations as often as they want for a monthly fee that starts at $7.99. The membership includes access to play between 40 and 250 games per day, with discounts of up to 50% on most food, drinks, and other perks. Plus, members are automatically enrolled in the chain’s new Chuck E. Cheese Birthday Club.

“We understand families are struggling to find affordable entertainment options outside the home right now,” said Mark Kupferman, executive vice president of Chuck E. Cheese, in a statement. “Our goal is to ensure every kid can be a kid.”

Families have the option to choose between two memberships: the Monthly Fun Pass Membership and the Two-Month Fun Pass. Both plans offer unlimited daily visits, but the Monthly Fun Pass is billed monthly and valid year-round. Meanwhile, the Two-Month Pass requires a one-time payment for short-term use.

Moreover, Fun Passes are being offered in three tiers — Bronze, Silver, and Gold —and each come with their own pricing and benefits. Should families opt in for Bronze, they’ll pay $7.99 a month ($50 for the two-month plan); Silver costs $11.99 a month ($70 for the two-month plan); Gold is $29.99 a month ($140 for the two-month plan).

Kupferman said the company decided to launch the program after nearly a year of “successful testing,” in several markets, which reflected “great demand.” At a time when families are balancing the financial strain of inflation, while still trying to enjoy quality time together, Chuck E. Cheese wanted to create a program that made it “more affordable for families” to visit one of its entertainment centers, he said.