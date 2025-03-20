Cibus Inc. (CBUS) reports earnings

In This Story CBUS -6.75%

Cibus Inc. (CBUS-6.75% ) has submitted its Annual Report on Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise CC Share Subtitles Off

English Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise

The report details Cibus' financial performance, including a net loss of $282.7 million for the year. The company reported revenue of $4.3 million, an increase from $1.8 million in the previous year, attributed to collaboration agreements related to contract research.

Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise

Research and development expenses increased to $50.4 million, reflecting the acquisition of Cibus Global and associated costs. Selling, general, and administrative expenses rose to $30.8 million due to increased headcount and professional fees.

Advertisement

Cibus recognized an impairment of $181.4 million related to goodwill, following a decline in the company's stock price. This impairment was recorded during the third quarter of 2024.

Advertisement

The company reported cash and cash equivalents of $14.4 million as of December 31, 2024, with current liabilities totaling $19.9 million.

Advertisement

Cibus continues to focus on its proprietary gene editing platform, the Rapid Trait Development System™, to develop plant traits for major agricultural crops. The company aims to address productivity, profitability, sustainability, and yield challenges in farming.

The filing also notes the company's efforts to reduce costs, including a restructuring initiative announced in October 2024, which involved a reduction in workforce and other cost-saving measures.

Advertisement

Cibus acknowledges the need for additional financing to support its operations and has raised capital through various offerings, including an ATM facility and registered direct offerings.

The company highlights the risks associated with its business, including competition, regulatory changes, and the need for additional capital to continue operations.

Advertisement

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Cibus Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 20, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.