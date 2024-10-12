How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Clint Eastwood's home, the most expensive handbags, and family offices: Lifestyle news roundup

Lifestyle

Clint Eastwood's home, the most expensive handbags, and family offices: Lifestyle news roundup

Plus, the best in luxury real estate listings and auction block items

Image for article titled Clint Eastwood&#39;s home, the most expensive handbags, and family offices: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Sherman Chu/courtesy of Tim Allen Properties Team, Prapass Pulsub (iStock by Getty Images), TTR Sotheby’s International Realty, MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images, TA Ranch, Image: Streetstyleshooters/Getty Images (Getty Images)
Look inside Clint Eastwood’s California home that just sold for more than $18 million

Image for article titled Clint Eastwood&#39;s home, the most expensive handbags, and family offices: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Sherman Chu/courtesy of Tim Allen Properties Team

Academy Award-winning actor Clint Eastwood’s former home in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California sold for $18.55 million after going on the market for $21 million earlier this year.

Why are the world’s wealthiest families flocking to family offices?

Image for article titled Clint Eastwood&#39;s home, the most expensive handbags, and family offices: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Prapass Pulsub (iStock by Getty Images)

The wealthiest families in the world are increasingly investing their portfolios into risk assets rather than cash, a recent survey of more than 338 family offices revealed.

A classic Hamptons home, cliffside Beverly Hills bungalow and mansion-sized Manhattan townhouse: This week’s real estate roundup

Image for article titled Clint Eastwood&#39;s home, the most expensive handbags, and family offices: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Each week Quartz highlights the most luxurious real estate listings across the country. These properties feature remarkable views, enviable locations, and lavish amenities — and they’re all on the market right now. Check out the best homes that are available with upcoming open houses.  

Christine McVie’s Fleetwood Mac scrapbook, Dianne Feinstein’s books, and an iconic Marilyn Monroe portrait: this week’s auction block roundup

Image for article titled Clint Eastwood&#39;s home, the most expensive handbags, and family offices: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images

Each week Quartz highlights the upcoming and ongoing sales at auction houses across the world. Among the items available are works of art, historical artifacts, and pop culture memorabilia that collectors won’t want to miss out on. While some of these objects go for millions, others are simultaneously affordable and unforgettable.

The most expensive handbags ever made

Image for article titled Clint Eastwood&#39;s home, the most expensive handbags, and family offices: Lifestyle news roundup
Image: Streetstyleshooters/Getty Images (Getty Images)

October 10 is National Handbag Day – a holiday, of sorts, celebrating an accessory that can be simultaneously utilitarian and extravagant. Today is for purses, pocketbooks, totes, satchels, and all receptacles for transporting your possessions.

6 haunted luxury hotels for your spooky Halloween travel

Image for article titled Clint Eastwood&#39;s home, the most expensive handbags, and family offices: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: TA Ranch

When travelers are exploring rural Wyoming, on the road between Mount Rushmore and Yellowstone National Park, they often stop at the TA Ranch in Buffalo, Wyoming, a Smithsonian Institute National Historic Landmark known for its horseback riding, connections to notable cowboys, and grand historic rooms.

