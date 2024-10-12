Clint Eastwood's home, the most expensive handbags, and family offices: Lifestyle news roundup

Academy Award-winning actor Clint Eastwood’s former home in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California sold for $18.55 million after going on the market for $21 million earlier this year.
The wealthiest families in the world are increasingly investing their portfolios into risk assets rather than cash, a recent survey of more than 338 family offices revealed.
A classic Hamptons home, cliffside Beverly Hills bungalow and mansion-sized Manhattan townhouse: This week’s real estate roundup
Each week Quartz highlights the most luxurious real estate listings across the country. These properties feature remarkable views, enviable locations, and lavish amenities — and they’re all on the market right now. Check out the best homes that are available with upcoming open houses.
Christine McVie’s Fleetwood Mac scrapbook, Dianne Feinstein’s books, and an iconic Marilyn Monroe portrait: this week’s auction block roundup
Each week Quartz highlights the upcoming and ongoing sales at auction houses across the world. Among the items available are works of art, historical artifacts, and pop culture memorabilia that collectors won’t want to miss out on. While some of these objects go for millions, others are simultaneously affordable and unforgettable.
October 10 is National Handbag Day – a holiday, of sorts, celebrating an accessory that can be simultaneously utilitarian and extravagant. Today is for purses, pocketbooks, totes, satchels, and all receptacles for transporting your possessions.
When travelers are exploring rural Wyoming, on the road between Mount Rushmore and Yellowstone National Park, they often stop at the TA Ranch in Buffalo, Wyoming, a Smithsonian Institute National Historic Landmark known for its horseback riding, connections to notable cowboys, and grand historic rooms.