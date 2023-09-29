Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell 92 cents to $90.79 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for November delivery fell 7 cents to $95.31 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 7 cents to $2.44 a gallon. October heating oil rose 4 cents to $3.36 a gallon. November natural gas fell 2 cents to $2.93 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $12.50 to $1,866.10 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 29 cents to $22.45 an ounce and December copper rose 3 cents to $3.74 a pound.

The dollar rose to 149.41 Japanese yen from 149.24 yen. It rose to $1.0578 from $1.0554 against the euro.