Make business better.™️
Send us a tip!
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Make business better.™️
Business News

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell 92 cents to $90.79 a barrel Friday

By
The Associated Press
We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell 92 cents to $90.79 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for November delivery fell 7 cents to $95.31 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 7 cents to $2.44 a gallon. October heating oil rose 4 cents to $3.36 a gallon. November natural gas fell 2 cents to $2.93 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Watch
Why a tightening of credit conditions could lead to a weak economy
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
How will the market react to the impending government shutdown?
Tuesday 1:38PM
What's next for X (Twitter)? | Walter Isaacson
Monday 2:47PM

Gold for December delivery fell $12.50 to $1,866.10 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 29 cents to $22.45 an ounce and December copper rose 3 cents to $3.74 a pound.

Advertisement

The dollar rose to 149.41 Japanese yen from 149.24 yen. It rose to $1.0578 from $1.0554 against the euro.