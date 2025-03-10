In This Story CHTH 0.00%

CNL Healthcare Properties Inc (CHTH0.00% ) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Donald Trump will 'burn' Elon Musk soon, Anthony Scaramucci predicts CC Share Subtitles Off

English Donald Trump will 'burn' Elon Musk soon, Anthony Scaramucci predicts

The company reported total revenues of $365.96 million for the year, compared to $341.48 million in the previous year. This increase was primarily due to higher average occupancy and rate increases at its properties.

Donald Trump will 'burn' Elon Musk soon, Anthony Scaramucci predicts CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Donald Trump will 'burn' Elon Musk soon, Anthony Scaramucci predicts

Property operating expenses were $245.54 million, up from $235.52 million in the previous year, reflecting increased occupancy and associated costs.

Advertisement

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $14.46 million, compared to a net loss of $25.70 million in the prior year.

Advertisement

The company declared cash distributions of $17.81 million for the year, consistent with the previous year, and all distributions were paid in cash.

Advertisement

CNL Healthcare Properties Inc's portfolio as of December 31, 2024, included interests in 70 properties, consisting of 69 seniors housing communities and one vacant land parcel.

The company continues to evaluate possible strategic alternatives to provide liquidity to its stockholders, including asset sales, mergers, or listing on a national securities exchange.

Advertisement

As of December 31, 2024, the company had $90.0 million in liquidity, including $44.0 million in cash and $46.0 million in undrawn availability under its revolving credit facility.

The company refinanced $548 million of its outstanding credit facilities in December 2023, resulting in a new $600 million commitment consisting of a $350 million term loan and a $250 million revolving credit facility.

Advertisement

CNL Healthcare Properties Inc is externally managed by CNL Healthcare Corp and focuses on seniors housing investments, operating primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiaries and partnerships.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the CNL Healthcare Properties Inc annual 10-K report dated March 10, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.