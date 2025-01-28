Costco's salmon recall is now in the FDA's highest-risk category

This story incorporates reporting from ConsumerAffairs, AOL, BlackDoctor, Eat This%2c Not That! and KHQ.



The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has elevated the recall status of Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon products sold at Costco to a Class I, the agency’s most severe classification. This designation indicates that the consumption of the affected product poses a reasonable probability of causing serious adverse health consequences or death. The initial recall was issued in October 2024 by Acme Smoked Fish Corp., the supplier of these smoked salmon products to Costco, due to potential listeria contamination.

Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon can be identified by its packaging: a black-bordered plastic package with a blue inscription reading “Smoked Salmon” and an illustration of the fish on the front. The recall affects products distributed to the Southeast Costco Distribution Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, and subsequently sold in various Costco Warehouse stores across Florida. Affected packages are stamped with the lot number 8512801270.

Listeria monocytogenes, the bacterium responsible for the contamination, can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may only suffer short-term symptoms like high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, listeria infections can result in miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The original voluntary recall by Acme Smoked Fish Corporation was aimed at mitigating these risks. However, the shift to a Class I recall heightens the urgency for consumers to check their purchases. It underscores the potential danger that remains present in any unsold products. FDA guidelines stress the importance of removing the affected items from your refrigerator if owned, and discarding them immediately to prevent any health hazards.

While no cases of illness have been reported in connection with this recall, the FDA’s reclassification signals that the risk factors cannot be underestimated. Consumers are advised to remain vigilant and consult the FDA’s website for updates. Additionally, Acme Smoked Fish Corp. has made itself available for inquiries from concerned customers, providing support through a dedicated helpline: 718-383-8585.

The FDA’s reclassification is part of a broader commitment to public safety and highlights the importance of stringent monitoring and regulation of food products. By upgrading the recall status, the agency seeks to ensure that consumers are adequately informed and aware of the potential health risks, thereby promoting proactive measures to avert potential health impacts.

Quartz Intelligence Newsroom uses generative artificial intelligence to report on business trends. This is the first phase of an experimental new version of reporting. While we strive for accuracy and timeliness, due to the experimental nature of this technology we cannot guarantee that we’ll always be successful in that regard. If you see errors in this article, please let us know at qi@qz.com.