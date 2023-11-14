Coyote vs. Acme movie dodges the fate of becoming a $30 million tax write-off

Beep, beep! Feature film Coyote vs. Acme has been pulled off the chopping block and put on the shopping block.

Like it did with Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt, Warner Bros. was on the verge of dumping Coyote vs. Acme and taking a hefty tax write-down, Deadline recently reported. But the Hollywood studio walked back that decision on the film, which was directed by Dave Green.

Looking to sell the hybrid live-action and animated production featuring the Looney Tunes characters Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner, Warner is now hosting screenings for Amazon Prime Video, Apple, and Netflix, newsletter Puck and Deadline reported yesterday (Nov. 13).

To save money, the David Zaslav–led conglomerate has been pulling the plug on movies greenlighted by its previous leadership. Since relaunching and rechristening its historically hit-and-miss feature animation unit this past June for the third time, “the studio has shifted its global strategy to focus on theatrical releases.” That fed into the decision to shelve Coyote vs. Acme, a Warner spokesperson said.

But axing the completed movie—based on a 1990 humor piece published in The New Yorker—which was ready in 2022 and slated for release this year, drew flak after repeatedly impressive audience test scores. Director Brian Duffield has vouched for the film, along with showrunner BenDavid Grabinski, who praised its animation, cinematography, story, and more. Coyote vs. Acme “is excellent” and “had interested buyers,” Duffield posted on X. “The people working at Warner Bros are anti-art and I hope multiple anvils drop on their heads,” he added.

One big number: Coyote vs. Acme write-down

$30 million: Estimated write-down on the $70 million Coyote vs. Acme, which Warner Bros. had considered more lucrative than releasing the film in theaters or selling it. That since-abandoned plan jolted the creative community, which believed the shelving of Batgirl and Scoob! was a one-off decision.

Quotable: Coyote vs. Acme got “fantastic scores” from audiences

“For three years, I was lucky enough to make a movie about Wile E. Coyote, the most persistent, passionate, and resilient character of all time. I was surrounded by a brilliant team, who poured their souls into this project for years. We were all determined to honor the legacies of these historic characters and get them right. Along the ride, we were embraced by test audiences who rewarded us with fantastic scores. I am beyond proud of the final product, and beyond devastated by WB’s decisions. But in the spirit of Wile E. Coyote, residence and persistence win the day.” —Coyote vs. Acme director Dave Green

Company of interest: Amazon

Amazon is the “leading contender” to buy Coyote vs. Acme, maintains Anthony D’Alessandro, Deadline’s editorial director and box-office editor. Here are a couple of reasons why:



🧠 Courtenay Valenti, head of film, streaming and theatrical, for Amazon Studios and MGM, “was a big champion and linchpin” for Coyote vs. Acme in her former capacity as president of production and development at Warner. Valenti spent three decades at the Burbank, California, studio. (The final nod of approval would need to come from Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios.)

🎬 A star of the film, John Cena, has three more releases—Heads of State, Ricky Stanicky, and Grand Death Lotto—lined up on Amazon Prime.

Movie of interest: Barbie

Coyote vs. Acme’s theatrical release date was slated for July 21, 2023, before the film got pulled. That date was then taken by Barbie, which went on to become Warner Bros.’ biggest hit of all time, raking in more than $1.4. billion.