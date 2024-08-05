CrowdStrike says Delta's CrowdStrike meltdown is kinda Delta's fault, too

CrowdStrike is tired of taking all the blame for Delta Air Lines CrowdStrike meltdown. In a letter publicized by a reporter from The Points Guy, the cybersecurity firm’s legal team pushed back on some of the umbrage from the carrier regarding the internet security outage that grounded its flights for days late last month and cost it hundreds of millions of dollars.

“CrowdStrike reiterates its apology to Delta, its employees, and its customers, and is empathetic to the circumstances they faced,” the letter reads. “However, CrowdStrike is highly disappointed by Delta’s suggestion that CrowdStrike acted inappropriately and strongly rejects any allegation that it was grossly negligent or committed willful misconduct with respect to the Channel File 291 incident.”



The letter also suggests that CrowdStrike had reached out to Delta to offer on-site computer help, and that the carrier would have to explain to a jury during a potential lawsuit that “CrowdStrike took responsibility for its actions—swiftly, transparently, and constructively—while Delta did not.”

Delta declined to comment to Quartz. Last week, CNBC reported that Delta hired Boies Schiller Flexner chairman David Boies to pursue legal action against CrowdStrike. Delta CEO Ed Bastian told CNBC last week that his company had spent $500 million dealing with the disruption. After other airlines were back to business-as-usual, it was still cancelling hundreds of flights a day and having to pay for extra worker compensation and customer accommodations.

“We’re not looking to wipe them out, but we’re looking to get compensated for what they cost us,” Bastian told the network.

In a comment confirming the authenticity of the letter, CrowdStrike told Quartz that “public posturing about potentially bringing a meritless lawsuit against CrowdStrike as a long-time partner is not constructive to any party.”