A cruise company is offering a 4-year journey to escape Donald Trump's presidency

If you’re upset about the election results and have a significant amount of money to spare, a cruise ship is offering a four-year journey to take you anywhere but the U.S.

Villa Vie Residences announced Thursday packages to set sail around the world on the Villa Vie Odyssey for as many as four years. The company is offering a four-year “Skip Forward” package, a three-year “Everywhere but Home” package, a two-year “Mid-Term Selection” package, and a one-year “Escape from Reality” package.

Packages range from $40,000, but it costs $255,999 for one person to have their own room for four years and $159,999 per person for a double occupancy room for four years. Tickets include meals (with complimentary beer and wine during lunch and dinner), and the ship has a number of amenities, including spa and fitness facilities.

Villa Vie says its ship has access to 425 ports in 140 countries.

The cruise ship, which can house up to 600 guests, is currently on the second year of its 15-year tour around the globe. It will eventually visit all seven continents, 13 “Wonders of the World,” and more than 100 tropical islands.

A company spokesperson told Quartz that Villa Vie’s offer “wasn’t meant stir political uproar but to offer a real way for people who are disappointed with the election results to get away from reality.”

Anne Alms, Villa Vie’s head of sales, said in a press release that the company’s cruise “offers a unique, one-of-a-kind way see the whole world at a slow pace where you have enough time to actually experience the cultural vibe of every port.”

She added, “Your villa is your bedroom, and the ship is your home, she’ll take you across the globe to endless horizons.”