CVS is giving customers the power to unlock items — but there's a catch

CVS Health (CVS+1.60% ) is testing a new app feature that could make shopping at its stores a little more convenient — assuming you’re willing to jump through a few hoops first.

The pharmacy giant is piloting a feature in three stores that lets loyalty members unlock items stored behind display cabinets directly from their smartphones. The new functionality aims to make it easier for shoppers to access products, like deodorant and toothpaste, that are locked away to deter theft.

To use the feature, customers need to be logged into the CVS app, connected to the store’s Wi-Fi, and have Bluetooth turned on. Tilak Mandadi, CVS Health’s executive vice president, told the Wall Street Journal that CVS plans to expand the pilot to 10 to 15 stores soon, with hopes of rolling it out across its 9,000 U.S. locations in the future.

The app update is part of CVS’s broader effort to revamp its mobile platform. The company has spent about a year redesigning it, aiming to address common challenges in the retail pharmacy experience such as long waits at the pharmacy and hidden prescription costs. Along with unlocking cabinets, the app offers features like tracking prescription status, viewing pricing, and speeding up in-store pickups with a personalized barcode. It also includes a forthcoming AI chatbot that will help customers schedule immunizations, manage prescriptions, and access insurance benefits. The feature is not yet available.

CVS’s decision to roll out the the cabinet-unlocking feature reflects a growing trend in the retail industry. Competitors like Walmart and Target (TGT-1.00% ) have also locked up certain high-value items to prevent theft, including baby formula and undergarments. Walmart (WMT-0.01% ), in fact, is testing a similar app feature that allows customers to unlock items from their phones. Meanwhile, the retailer is also equipping employees with body cameras.

However, some retailers, including Walgreens, have reported that locking up products can negatively impact sales, as customers are often discouraged from purchasing hard-to-access items. This dynamic has worked in favor of online retailers like Amazon (AMZN+1.41% ), whose easy accessibility has become a major draw. With pandemic-related foot traffic declining and a surge in e-commerce, CVS hopes its digital solutions will help bring customers back into stores.

The app, currently called the CVS Health app, serves 60 million digital customers. It the new features prove successful, it could evolve into a “super app,” Mandadi hinted to The Journal.