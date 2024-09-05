Tesla fanboy claims he complained about his Cybertruck then got ‘shadowbanned’ from X

In This Story TSLA -11.80%

It's tough being a Tesla fan these days, you've got to defend the company's combusting cars, its CEO that keeps dragging the brand through the gutter and years-long delays to almost every product it announces. Now, it turns out that if you even think about changing your tune on the automaker, you could risk getting banned online.



This is exactly what one Tesla super-fan is claiming this week, after they defended their Cybertruck for months until things started going wrong and they had one or two complaints to make about the EV, reports Futurism. Once the negativity started, he claims his engagement online plummeted, especially on Elon Musk-owned social media platform Twitter X.

Cybertruck owner Lamar MK purchased his electric behemoth back in March, becoming one of the first people to own the electric pickup in America. However, once the vehicle was delivered the problems started, and he eventually worked his way through two defective Cybertrucks at the hands of Tesla service centers.

CYBERTRUCK WON’T LET ME IN! 🤦‍♂️

Since highlighting the issues he faced with the truck online, MK believes he’s now being silenced over on X. As Futurism reports:

Now, he says the videos he’s been uploading to Musk’s echo chamber X-formerly-Twitter are getting suspiciously overlooked, suggesting his presence is being secretly downgraded behind the scenes. “I post all my videos to YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and they get decent amount of views,” Lamar MK tweeted. “I post those same videos to X and they barely get 100 views, it’s like zero reach.” “Either nothing is wrong, or I’m just shadow-banned to have no reach on here,” he wrote in a follow-up. “Elon Musk. Please fix this.”

MK believes that his videos and posts aren’t popping up on X users’ timelines, dramatically cutting the number of views he’s getting. To back up his claims, he shared screenshots from Instagram showing videos with more than a million views each. In contrast, he claims that videos posted to X are only achieving triple-digit viewership.

This has had him questioning his premium X subscription, which costs $8 per month and gets users like MK a neat blue tick next to their name. He’s also suggested that maybe he’s “just too honest” and that’s why he believes Musk and the X bigwigs are throttling his account.

Maybe this will be the final straw that leads MK to question his Tesla overlords. After all, the issues he’s faced with his Cybertruck are no small problems. Since delivery, he’s dealt with charging cable problems, sagging headliner trim, has been locked out of his truck and his display is always filled with “a barrage of red blinking error messages,” reports Futurism.

Despite all that, he’s remained true to the cult of Musk, claiming that the Cybertruck is “the most significant innovation and technological advancement the world has seen since the introduction of the iPhone.”

A version of this article was originally published on Jalopnik.