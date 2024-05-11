Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Tesla's new robot, a powerful new chatbot, and a nuclear fusion breakthrough: The most popular tech stories

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Tech & Innovation

Tesla's new robot, a powerful new chatbot, and a nuclear fusion breakthrough: The most popular tech stories

Plus, Tesla quietly axed thousands of open jobs, pointing to a hiring freeze after Elon Musk’s layoffs

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Tesla&#39;s new robot, a powerful new chatbot, and a nuclear fusion breakthrough: The most popular tech stories
Photo: CEA-IRFM, Steve Jennings (Getty Images), Justin Sullivan (Getty Images), Justin Sullivan (Getty Images), Wayve, Apu Gomes (Getty Images), JIM WATSON/AFP (Getty Images), Screenshot: YouTube / JoeFay
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

‘Tungsten wall’ leads to nuclear fusion breakthrough

‘Tungsten wall’ leads to nuclear fusion breakthrough

The interior of WEST.
The interior of WEST.
Photo: CEA-IRFM

A tokamak in France set a new record in fusion plasma by encasing its reaction in tungsten, a heat-resistant metal that allows physicists to sustain hot plasmas for longer, and at higher energies and densities than carbon tokamaks.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

A video of Tesla’s new humanoid robot leaves actual humans less than impressed

A video of Tesla’s new humanoid robot leaves actual humans less than impressed

Gif: Tesla Optimus on Twitter

Last month, on a very odd investor call, Elon Musk declared that Tesla was no longer a car company. It’s a robotics company now, an AI company, and the cars are just means to that end. So how’s the whole robotics thing going? Well, according to a new video from the Optimus team, very slowly.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

That powerful new AI chatbot that mysteriously vanished has now returned

That powerful new AI chatbot that mysteriously vanished has now returned

Image for article titled Tesla&#39;s new robot, a powerful new chatbot, and a nuclear fusion breakthrough: The most popular tech stories
Photo: Steve Jennings (Getty Images)

The mysterious AI chatbot, “gpt2-chatbot,” returned to the major large language model benchmarking site, LMSYS Org, on Monday night roughly a week after it abruptly disappeared. But now, there are two: “im-a-good-gpt2-chatbot” and “im-also-a-good-gpt2-chatbot.” These models exhibited the same GPT-4 level capabilities, with some saying they’re even better than the original.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

Tesla quietly axed thousands of open jobs, pointing to a hiring freeze after Elon Musk’s layoffs

Tesla quietly axed thousands of open jobs, pointing to a hiring freeze after Elon Musk’s layoffs

Tesla’s sprawling gigafactory in Fremont, California.
Tesla’s sprawling gigafactory in Fremont, California.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Tesla is a massive company, employing 140,000 people as of late last year. But over the past month, layoffs have torn through the electric vehicle maker — and now a hiring freeze appears to be in effect in North America.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

A Tesla Cybertruck owner tried to prove the vehicle is safe — and broke his finger

A Tesla Cybertruck owner tried to prove the vehicle is safe — and broke his finger

Screenshot from a new YouTube video just before the most predictable thing in the world happens.
Screenshot from a new YouTube video just before the most predictable thing in the world happens.
Screenshot: YouTube / JoeFay

What happens when you stick your finger in the closing trunk—or, in this case, the “frunk”—of a Tesla Cybertruck? It’s a question that way too many Cybertruck owners are asking themselves these days. And a new video posted to YouTube appears to show the most grotesque answer to date.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

‘Elon Musk has let us down’: Tesla enters its fourth week of layoffs

‘Elon Musk has let us down’: Tesla enters its fourth week of layoffs

Tesla began laying off workers on April 15, citing a need to lower costs.
Tesla began laying off workers on April 15, citing a need to lower costs.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Elon Musk’s “absolutely hardcore” layoffs won’t stop coming as Tesla employees announce their terminations on social media.

Advertisement

Well over a dozen Tesla employees took to LinkedIn on Monday to tell their networks they are now out of a job. It was unclear Monday afternoon how many workers have been affected by the latest round of job cuts. While at least one worker said they were directly informed by their manager, it’s likely that many found out by email.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

An AI self-driving car startup raised $1 billion from Microsoft, Nvidia and Softbank

An AI self-driving car startup raised $1 billion from Microsoft, Nvidia and Softbank

Wayve’s self-driving vehicles have been on the road in the U.K. for years.
Wayve’s self-driving vehicles have been on the road in the U.K. for years.
Photo: Wayve

Wayve, a British startup developing self-driving vehicles, has made history with the U.K.’s largest-ever fundraising for an artificial intelligence firm.

Advertisement

 Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

Tesla is being investigated for securities and wire fraud

Tesla is being investigated for securities and wire fraud

Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the Milken Institute’s Global Conference at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, on May 6, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the Milken Institute’s Global Conference at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, on May 6, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Apu Gomes (Getty Images)

Elon Musk’s comments about Tesla’s self-driving technology has landed him in hot water with the feds — again.

Advertisement

Reuters, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter, reports that the Department of Justice is examining whether Musk and Tesla’s comments about the company’s Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology constitute securities fraud or wire fraud. Investigators are looking into whether Tesla committed wire fraud by misleading consumers about the technology and whether Tesla committed securities fraud by deceiving investors, Reuters reports.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

Microsoft made an ‘air-gapped’ AI for spies that’s walled off from the internet

Microsoft made an ‘air-gapped’ AI for spies that’s walled off from the internet

Image for article titled Tesla&#39;s new robot, a powerful new chatbot, and a nuclear fusion breakthrough: The most popular tech stories
Photo: JIM WATSON/AFP (Getty Images)

Microsoft deployed a generative AI model on Thursday for U.S. intelligence agencies to analyze top-secret information, Bloomberg reports. Microsoft announced the AI offering at the 2024 SCSP AI Expo for National Competitiveness in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday. The GPT-4-based model was created to be entirely divorced from the internet, allowing it to securely process classified data.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

Take a look inside a black hole with this new NASA video

Take a look inside a black hole with this new NASA video

A visualization of a flight towards—and into—a supermassive black hole.
Gif: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center/J. Schnittman and B. Powell

Light famously cannot escape the event horizon of a black hole, leaving astrophysicists to theorize and speculate what it’s like beyond the limits of human perception. Now, NASA researchers take that theorization a step further, in the form of an animation that takes you (the viewer) into the black hole.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

12 / 12