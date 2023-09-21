Make business better.™️
Send us a tip!
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Make business better.™️
Business News

Darden Restaurants: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
We may earn a commission from links on this page.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $194.5 million.

The Orlando, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.59 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were $1.78 per share.

Watch
Should you keep investing in Big Tech?
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
How to invest heading into a recession
Tuesday 2:21PM
What inspired Elon Musk's design for Tesla's Cybertruck?
September 14, 2023

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.73 per share.

Advertisement

The owner of Olive Garden and other chain restaurants posted revenue of $2.73 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.7 billion.

Darden Restaurants expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.55 to $8.85 per share.

Advertisement
Advertisement

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DRI