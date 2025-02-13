Datasea Inc. (DTSS) reports earnings

In This Story DTSS +0.60%

Datasea Inc. (DTSS+0.60% ) has submitted its 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended December 31, 2024.

Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration CC Share Subtitles Off

English Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration

The filing includes financial statements for the quarter, showing revenues of $20,456,404, an increase from $11,348,469 in the same quarter the previous year. This growth is attributed to the expansion of the 5G AI multimodal digital business in China.

Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration

Cost of revenues for the quarter was $20,038,952, representing 98% of sales, compared to 99.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Advertisement

The company reported a gross profit of $417,452 for the quarter, compared to $102,235 in the previous year.

Advertisement

Selling expenses decreased to $407,669 from $1,149,944, primarily due to a reduction in advertising and marketing expenses.

Advertisement

General and administrative expenses increased to $1,173,733 from $623,456, mainly due to higher professional service fees and amortization expenses.

Net loss for the quarter was $1,136,278, down from $1,833,039 in the previous year.

Advertisement

Cash used in operating activities was $1,587,572, while cash used in investing activities was $3,957,527.

Datasea had a working capital deficit of $965,209 as of December 31, 2024. The company acknowledges its dependence on revenue growth and potential financing to meet future obligations.

Advertisement

The filing also details various financial agreements, including loans with several banks in China.

Datasea continues to focus on expanding its 5G AI multimodal digital business and developing acoustic high-tech products.

Advertisement

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Datasea Inc. quarterly 10-Q report dated February 13, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.