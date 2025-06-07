Behind the tech layoffs, Nvidia CEO's fear, Microsoft stock's new high: Tech news roundup

For the past two years, it’s been a ghost in the machine of American tech.

Between 2022 and today, a little-noticed tweak to the U.S. tax code has quietly rewired the financial logic of how American companies invest in research and development. Outside of CFO and accounting circles, almost no one knew it existed. “I work on these tax write-offs and still hadn’t heard about this,” a chief operating officer at a private-equity-backed tech company told Quartz. “It’s just been so weirdly silent.”

