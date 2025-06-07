How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Behind the tech layoffs, Nvidia CEO's fear, Microsoft stock's new high: Tech news roundup

About
Tech & Innovation

Behind the tech layoffs, Nvidia CEO's fear, Microsoft stock's new high: Tech news roundup

Plus, Meta's nuclear deal with Constellation Energy is Big Tech's latest AI power play

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Behind the tech layoffs, Nvidia CEO&#39;s fear, Microsoft stock&#39;s new high: Tech news roundup
Illustration: Getty (Getty Images), SOPA Images (Getty Images), Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images), Kevin Dietsch / Staff (Getty Images), Constellation, The Washington Post (Getty Images), NurPhoto (Getty Images), Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images), Image: picture alliance (Getty Images), Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

The hidden time bomb in the tax code that’s fueling mass tech layoffs

The hidden time bomb in the tax code that’s fueling mass tech layoffs

Image for article titled Behind the tech layoffs, Nvidia CEO&#39;s fear, Microsoft stock&#39;s new high: Tech news roundup
Illustration: Getty (Getty Images)

For the past two years, it’s been a ghost in the machine of American tech.

Between 2022 and today, a little-noticed tweak to the U.S. tax code has quietly rewired the financial logic of how American companies invest in research and development. Outside of CFO and accounting circles, almost no one knew it existed. “I work on these tax write-offs and still hadn’t heard about this,” a chief operating officer at a private-equity-backed tech company told Quartz. “It’s just been so weirdly silent.”

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

Every iPhone ever made, in order of release

Every iPhone ever made, in order of release

Steve Jobs presents the iPhone 4 in 2010.
Then-Apple CEO Steve Jobs holds the new iPhone 4 in 2010.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Apple’s (AAPL) first-generation iPhone entered the U.S. market in June 2007, joining other mobile devices that offered limited web browsing, email, and multimedia capabilities. As Apple’s flagship smartphone, the iPhone has seen an evolution in design, functionality, and performance, shaping the way people interact with technology.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is ‘motivated by fear and guilt,’ biographer says

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is ‘motivated by fear and guilt,’ biographer says

Image for article titled Behind the tech layoffs, Nvidia CEO&#39;s fear, Microsoft stock&#39;s new high: Tech news roundup
Photo: Kevin Dietsch / Staff (Getty Images)

Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang may run one of the most important companies in the world, but he can’t credit his success to the power of positive thinking.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

Meta is going all-in on AI advertising

Meta is going all-in on AI advertising

Image for article titled Behind the tech layoffs, Nvidia CEO&#39;s fear, Microsoft stock&#39;s new high: Tech news roundup
Image: picture alliance (Getty Images)

Meta (META) believes that the source of 97% of its revenue can be fully automated by AI: its ads.

Advertisement

By the end of 2026, Mark Zuckerberg’s company will employ AI to work with brands to create their own advertising — imagery, video and text — and then target them to specific users on Meta platforms, according to The Wall Street Journal. The ads could even be made specific to geolocation and time, reflecting local scenery or weather conditions in the imagery.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

Microsoft stock just hit a record high as it cashes in on the AI boom

Microsoft stock just hit a record high as it cashes in on the AI boom

Image for article titled Behind the tech layoffs, Nvidia CEO&#39;s fear, Microsoft stock&#39;s new high: Tech news roundup
Image: Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)

Microsoft (MSFT) stock just clocked an intraday record on Thursday ($468.49), a milestone that caps off the company’s aggressive AI moves — and even more aggressive expectations. Wall Street isn’t just rewarding Microsoft for showing up to the AI race, it’s pricing in a future where the company leads the pack.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

Meta’s nuclear deal with Constellation Energy is Big Tech’s latest AI power play

Meta’s nuclear deal with Constellation Energy is Big Tech’s latest AI power play

Clinton Clean Energy Center in Clinton, Illinois.
Clinton Clean Energy Center in Clinton, Illinois.
Photo: Constellation

Meta (META) has secured a 20-year agreement with Constellation Energy (CEG) to purchase nuclear power from the Clinton Clean Energy Center in Illinois, as it works to secure more energy for its growing AI operations, the company said Tuesday.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

Elon Musk’s Neuralink is getting more competition

Elon Musk’s Neuralink is getting more competition

Image for article titled Behind the tech layoffs, Nvidia CEO&#39;s fear, Microsoft stock&#39;s new high: Tech news roundup
Photo: The Washington Post (Getty Images)

A brain-computer interface (BCI), a fusion of man and machine, has sparked human imagination since the Industrial Revolution. This week, the small field of BCI developers — which includes Elon Musk’s Neuralink — was joined by Texan company Paradromics, who successfully installed its Connexus BCI in a patient undergoing epilepsy resection surgery at the University of Michigan.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

Trump sons disavow Trump-linked memecoin wallet

Trump sons disavow Trump-linked memecoin wallet

Image for article titled Behind the tech layoffs, Nvidia CEO&#39;s fear, Microsoft stock&#39;s new high: Tech news roundup
Photo: NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Even Donald Trump’s sons are finding their family’s crypto business a bit cryptic.

Advertisement

Both Eric and Donald Trump, Jr. denied any involvement in a Trump-branded crypto wallet launched this week by Magic Eden, an NFT marketplace that teamed up with GetTrumpMemes.com, the company behind the $TRUMP memecoin. GetTrumpMemes.com is owned by Fight Fight Fight LLC, a subdivision of CIC Digital that sells Trump-branded cologne and gold sneakers; both own 80% of the $TRUMP token supply.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

OpenAI increases its paid user base by 50% in three months

OpenAI increases its paid user base by 50% in three months

Image for article titled Behind the tech layoffs, Nvidia CEO&#39;s fear, Microsoft stock&#39;s new high: Tech news roundup
Illustration: SOPA Images (Getty Images)

As ChatGPT approaches its third anniversary this fall, OpenAI announced that the chatbot has spurred a 50% increase in paid users since February.

Advertisement

COO Brad Lightcap told CNBC (CMCSA) that the company now boasts three million users shelling out cash for its Enterprise, Team, and Edu platforms.

Once the revolutionary chatbot captured the public’s imagination in late 2022, OpenAI began rolling out versions specific to sectors like finance, health care, and post-secondary education.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

Reddit is suing Anthropic for allegedly stealing data to train its AI

Reddit is suing Anthropic for allegedly stealing data to train its AI

Reddit logo on a device in front of an AI chip
Photo: Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)

Reddit is taking Anthropic to court, alleging that the AI startup helped itself to the platform’s vast library of user-generated content — after saying it wouldn’t.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

12 / 12