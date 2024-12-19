Leadership

David Zaslav just sold $30 million worth of Warner Bros. Discovery stock

It's the CEO's first major sale of Warner Bros. Discover stock since the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery communications

By
Bruce Gil
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery attends the HBO &amp; Max Post-Emmy Reception at San Vicente Bungalows on September 15, 2024 in West Hollywood, California.
David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery attends the HBO & Max Post-Emmy Reception at San Vicente Bungalows on September 15, 2024 in West Hollywood, California.
Image: Rodin Eckenroth / Stringer (Getty Images)
In This Story
WBD+1.13%

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD+1.13%) CEO David Zaslav sold over $30 million of the company’s stock this week, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing.

Suggested Reading

BYD, Dollar Tree, Walgreens, Lululemon: Stocks to watch this week
The 15 most expensive streaming series ever made
Tesla's 'creepy' robots, Google's biggest buy, and Meta's headache: Tech news roundup
Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50%
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

BYD, Dollar Tree, Walgreens, Lululemon: Stocks to watch this week
The 15 most expensive streaming series ever made
Tesla's 'creepy' robots, Google's biggest buy, and Meta's headache: Tech news roundup
Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50%
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Zaslav sold 2.56 million shares in the company on Dec. 16 at an average price of $11.73, amounting to just over $30 million. According to the filing, the shares were sold in “connection with year-end income tax and gift/estate planning activities.”

Advertisement

Related Content

Warner Bros. Discovery is suing to keep NBA games on TNT and Max
Warner Bros. Discovery might split itself into two pieces

Related Content

Warner Bros. Discovery is suing to keep NBA games on TNT and Max
Warner Bros. Discovery might split itself into two pieces

Following the sale, Zaslav still directly owns 3.45 million shares of the media conglomerate.

Advertisement

This is the first time Zaslav has sold stock in the company since leading the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery Communications in 2022. Warner Bros. Discovery is currently the parent company of HBO, Max, CNN, TNT, and the Discovery Channel.

Advertisement

The company’s stock is down nearly 6% since the beginning of the year.

However, its share price has been rising recently. Last week, the media giant announced that it would be restructured into two divisions: one for its studios and streaming business and another for its cable networks.

Advertisement

“We continue to prioritize ensuring our Global Linear Networks business is well positioned to continue to drive free cash flow, while our Streaming & Studios business focuses on driving growth by telling the world’s most compelling stories,” Zaslav said in a statement last week.

Zaslav had reportedly considered spinning off its streaming and studio assets from its cable network business. Despite operating one of the few profitable streaming platforms, Warner Bros. Discovery has been dragged down by its struggling linear TV assets. Overall, the company’s stock has fallen 41% since the merger that created it in 2022.