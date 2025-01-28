DeepSeek's AI breakthrough puts new pressure on the Trump administration

This story incorporates reporting from WBUR, FXStreet and inc42.



The emergence of DeepSeek, a Chinese artificial intelligence startup, has generated significant ripples across the global tech industry. The company developed a cutting-edge AI model at a fraction of the cost incurred by American tech giants such as OpenAI and Google. Moreover, DeepSeek disrupted traditional industry dynamics by releasing the model for free, leading to global adoption and leaving a mark on the tech world. This development triggered a sell-off in tech stocks, wiping off over a trillion dollars from the global market value.

DeepSeek’s rapid ascent signifies a strategic challenge to the dominance long held by U.S. tech firms. As the Chinese company quickly reached the top of app store charts, the American tech landscape found itself at a critical juncture. The surprise element of a foreign competitor gaining momentum so swiftly injected uncertainty into market predictions, affecting investor confidence. However, experts are yet to determine if this will have a sustained impact on market patterns, particularly in the bond markets where the ramifications remain to be seen.

Amid these developments, the Trump administration faces heightened pressure to revisit and adapt its artificial intelligence policies. Historic trade policies have consistently played a crucial role in shaping the tech market narrative. The interplay between DeepSeek’s rise and Trump’s trade strategies have brought these issues to the forefront once again. While previously adopted policies have sometimes been volatile — momentarily diffusing tensions yet still underscoring instability — the unpredictable nature of AI advancements calls for a reassessment of current practices.

In an international context, DeepSeek’s innovation raises questions for other nations aspiring to strengthen their AI ecosystems. India, for instance, appears to be grappling with resource constraints that might hinder its AI potential. The Indian tech sector’s continued reliance on powerful GPUs poses challenges as limits on resources—such as the 50,000 GPU cap—could place burgeoning startups at a disadvantage. Consequently, Indian AI companies like Sarvam AI and CoRover have adapted by leveraging synthetic data for model training rather than pursuing resource-heavy approaches.

India and other countries may turn to alternative routes in advancing their AI models due to limitations in procuring technology like Nvidia GPUs. Fine-tuning existing large language models to cater to domestic applications has become a pragmatic strategy. Meanwhile, the ongoing developments across nations could prompt the introduction of more innovative solutions to circumvent the constraints currently posed by limited access to high-performance computing resources.

Throughout the U.S., stakeholders in technology and governance acknowledge the urgency of comprehending the complexity and implications of such technological disruptions. As DeepSeek’s breakthrough continues to capture attention and drive competition, it may catalyze policy adjustments aimed at maintaining a competitive edge. The strategic response from the U.S. and its allies could play a pivotal role in navigating this evolving landscape.

Quartz Intelligence Newsroom uses generative artificial intelligence to report on business trends. This is the first phase of an experimental new version of reporting. While we strive for accuracy and timeliness, due to the experimental nature of this technology we cannot guarantee that we’ll always be successful in that regard. If you see errors in this article, please let us know at qi@qz.com.