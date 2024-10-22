Delta's CEO thinks he's a rockstar now

Air and Space

A Delta Air Lines plane in front of the Sphere
Photo: Larry MacDougal (AP)
Dead & Co. U2. Ed Bastian. The CEO of Delta Air Lines (DAL-0.18%) is adding his name to the pantheon of star performers who have taken the stage at the Sphere in Las Vegas, with plans to make a presentation there during CES 2025.

“We’re on the brink of a new era, and I can’t think of a better way to demonstrate how the Delta team will leverage cutting-edge advancements to propel our next century of flight,” Bastian said in a statement announcing his headlining act.

Delta, which is making its third appearance at the consumer electronics convention since 2020, said it will use the event this January to kick off a year-long celebration of its 100th year in business.

“Sphere is a powerful platform for brands to connect with key audiences, leveraging next-generation technologies to boldly deliver a one-of-a-kind experience and amplify their message,” said Jennifer Koester, president and COO of Sphere. “The teams at Sphere, Delta, and CES share a passion for innovation and storytelling, and this keynote is going to be unlike anything this audience has ever experienced before.”