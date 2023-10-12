Make business better.™️
Delta: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $1.11 billion.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $1.72 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to extinguish debt, came to $2.03 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.92 per share.

The airline posted revenue of $15.49 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.29 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Delta expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.05 to $1.30.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $6 to $6.25 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DAL