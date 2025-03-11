Dianthus Therapeutics Inc. (DNTH) reports earnings

In This Story DNTH -2.90%

Dianthus Therapeutics Inc. (DNTH-2.90% ) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The company is focused on developing next-generation complement therapeutics for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, with its lead product candidate, DNTH103, currently in mid- to late-stage clinical trials.

For the year ended December 31, 2024, Dianthus reported a net loss of $84.969 million, compared to a net loss of $43.555 million in the previous year.

The increase in net loss was primarily due to higher research and development expenses, which rose to $83.105 million from $32.841 million, driven by the commencement of Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trials for DNTH103.

General and administrative expenses also increased to $24.994 million from $18.159 million, reflecting the company's expansion to support clinical trials and operations as a public company.

During the year, Dianthus raised $230 million through a private placement, issuing common stock and pre-funded warrants.

Cash, cash equivalents, and investments totaled $357 million as of December 31, 2024, with the company expecting these funds to support operations into the second half of 2027.

Dianthus continues to focus on the development of DNTH103, with ongoing clinical trials targeting generalized Myasthenia Gravis, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy, and Multifocal Motor Neuropathy.

The company acknowledges various risks, including the need for additional capital, competition in the biotechnology industry, and potential regulatory challenges.

Dianthus has not generated any revenue from product sales and does not expect to do so until obtaining regulatory approval for DNTH103 or other product candidates.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Dianthus Therapeutics Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 11, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.