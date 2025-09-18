Jimmy Kimmel Live has been pulled from the airwaves "indefinitely" by Disney following the host and comedian's comments about the murder of conservative icon Charlie Kirk. The action came following comments from the head of the Federal Communications Commission condemning the host and hinting the regulatory agency might take action against ABC.

The move prompted an immediate backlash from fans and Democrats, who called it an attack on free speech, saying they fear critics of the Trump administration and conservatives are being silenced.

Beyond the comments from FCC chairman Brendan Carr, Disney faced pressure from station owners Nexstar Media Group and Sinclair to act. The groups, which own ABC stations in more than 60 markets across the country, had threatened to pre-empt the show “for the foreseeable future” because of Kimmel's remarks.

Kimmel, on his monologue Monday, said Kirk's accused killer might have been a pro-Trump Republican, adding MAGA supporters “are desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.” He also mocked Trump's discussion of a White House ballroom after he was asked how he was reacting to the Kirk's death.

“Mr. Kimmel’s comments about the death of Mr. Kirk are offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse, and we do not believe they reflect the spectrum of opinions, views, or values of the local communities in which we are located,” said Andrew Alford, president of Nexstar’s broadcasting division in a statement.

Trump celebrated the news on social media, and made it clear he would like the two remaining late-night talk show hosts – Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers – taken off the air as well.

"Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED," he wrote. "Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that’s possible. That leaves Jimmy and Seth, two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!! President DJT"

Disney did not announce that Kimmel has been fired or that the show was cancelled. At the moment, it has only been taken off the air for an indeterminate period. Jimmy Kimmel Live! has been on the air for more than 20 years.

The suspension of Kimmel comes on the heels of CBS's cancelation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, an action that many feel was tied to Colbert's criticism of Trump (though Paramount says it was budget related).