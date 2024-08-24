Disney's next CEO, Elon Musk could serve Trump, and Taylor Swift could sue him: Leadership news roundup

2 / 9
The chief executive officer of British smartphone startup Nothing is ending the company’s hybrid work arrangement — and he’s encouraging employees that aren’t happy with the decision to find a new job.
Disney’s search for the next leader of the house of mouse is heating up. The media giant’s board of directors just tapped Morgan Stanley executive chairman James Gorman to lead the succession process for its outgoing CEO Bob Iger. Just a year after retiring, Iger returned to the company in 2022 to serve what was supposed to be a two-year term as CEO. He is now expected to leave the company — again — in 2026. Disney said it is considering both internal and external candidates. However, internal candidates are currently undergoing a preparation process that includes mentorship from Iger and external coaching.
Thanks to a new Tennessee law designed to combat deep fakes and digital replicas, Taylor Swift could sue former President Donald Trump over his recent social media posts.
In a fiercely competitive sector like retail, companies can’t afford to engage in price gouging, Target (TGT) CEO Brian Cornell says.
“We’re in a penny business,” Cornell said during an appearance Wednesday on CNBC, following the retail giant’s strong quarterly earnings.
Cornell pushed back on claims that Target (TGT) has raised prices to boost profits, and said that profits in the retail sector are already minimal, with every cent counting. Because shoppers have numerous options, including the “ability to shop in-store and online,” retailers have to be a lot more careful with pricing to avoid losing business, Cornell said. He did not address whether other retailers have engaged in price gouging.
Palantir CEO Alex Karp says Donald Trump’s political rise is linked to the ‘excesses of Silicon Valley’
Could a potential Trump Administration 2.0 have a spot for Tesla’s (TSLA) Elon Musk? The answer is yes, according to former President Donald Trump.
“He’s a very smart guy. I certainly would, if he would do it, I certainly would. He’s a brilliant guy,” the Republican presidential nominee told Reuters on Monday during a campaign event in Pennsylvania when asked about naming Musk to an advisory role or cabinet position.
Groups supporting Vice President Kamala Harris’ bid for the White House have reportedly raised around $500 million within a month of her candidacy, Reuters reports, citing people familiar with the fundraising efforts.