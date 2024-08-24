Bitcoin price plunges below $85,000. Here's what might be causing it
Disney's next CEO, Elon Musk could serve Trump, and Taylor Swift could sue him: Leadership news roundup

Leadership

Disney's next CEO, Elon Musk could serve Trump, and Taylor Swift could sue him: Leadership news roundup

Plus, a tech startup is ending hybrid work — and the CEO says employees who don’t like it should leave

A tech startup is ending hybrid work — and the CEO says employees who don’t like it should leave

Image for article titled Disney&#39;s next CEO, Elon Musk could serve Trump, and Taylor Swift could sue him: Leadership news roundup
Photo: Catherine Falls Commercial (Getty Images)

The chief executive officer of British smartphone startup Nothing is ending the company’s hybrid work arrangement — and he’s encouraging employees that aren’t happy with the decision to find a new job.

Disney is on the hunt for CEO Bob Iger’s replacement. Here’s who might succeed him

Bob Iger at Marvel Studios' "Deadpool & Wolverine" World Premiere
Robert Iger at the Marvel Studios’ “Deadpool & Wolverine” World Premiere held at David H. Koch Theater on July 22, 2024 in New York, New York.
Image: Kristina Bumphrey / Contributor (Getty Images)

Disney’s search for the next leader of the house of mouse is heating up. The media giant’s board of directors just tapped Morgan Stanley executive chairman James Gorman to lead the succession process for its outgoing CEO Bob Iger. Just a year after retiring, Iger returned to the company in 2022 to serve what was supposed to be a two-year term as CEO. He is now expected to leave the company — again — in 2026. Disney said it is considering both internal and external candidates. However, internal candidates are currently undergoing a preparation process that includes mentorship from Iger and external coaching.

Taylor Swift could totally sue Donald Trump

Singer and songwriter Taylor Swift performs on stage as part of her Eras Tour in Lisbon on May 24.
Singer and songwriter Taylor Swift performs on stage as part of her Eras Tour in Lisbon on May 24.
Photo: Andrew Dias Nobre/AFP (Getty Images)

Thanks to a new Tennessee law designed to combat deep fakes and digital replicas, Taylor Swift could sue former President Donald Trump over his recent social media posts.

Target CEO says retailers can’t actually afford price gouging

Target CEO Brian Cornell CEO.
Target CEO Brian Cornell CEO.
Image: Jerry Holt/Star Tribune (Getty Images)

In a fiercely competitive sector like retail, companies can’t afford to engage in price gouging, Target (TGT) CEO Brian Cornell says.

Palantir CEO Alex Karp says Donald Trump’s political rise is linked to the ‘excesses of Silicon Valley’

Palantir CEO Alex Karp on Capitol Hill for a forum on artificial intelligence.
Palantir CEO Alex Karp on Capitol Hill for a forum on artificial intelligence.
Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump’s political success — and widening class divisions — was enabled by Silicon Valley, according to Palantir (PLTR) CEO Alex Karp.

Elon Musk is ‘willing to serve’ in Donald Trump’s cabinet

Tesla CEO Elon Musk listens as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses a joint meeting of Congress on July 24.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk listens as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses a joint meeting of Congress on July 24.
Photo: Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images)

Could a potential Trump Administration 2.0 have a spot for Tesla’s (TSLA) Elon Musk? The answer is yes, according to former President Donald Trump.

Kamala Harris raised about half-a-billion dollars in a month

Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on August 20 at a rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on August 20 at a rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Photo: Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images)

Groups supporting Vice President Kamala Harris’ bid for the White House have reportedly raised around $500 million within a month of her candidacy, Reuters reports, citing people familiar with the fundraising efforts.

