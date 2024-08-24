Disney's next CEO, Elon Musk could serve Trump, and Taylor Swift could sue him: Leadership news roundup

In a fiercely competitive sector like retail, companies can’t afford to engage in price gouging, Target (TGT) CEO Brian Cornell says.

“We’re in a penny business,” Cornell said during an appearance Wednesday on CNBC, following the retail giant’s strong quarterly earnings.

Cornell pushed back on claims that Target (TGT) has raised prices to boost profits, and said that profits in the retail sector are already minimal, with every cent counting. Because shoppers have numerous options, including the “ability to shop in-store and online,” retailers have to be a lot more careful with pricing to avoid losing business, Cornell said. He did not address whether other retailers have engaged in price gouging.

