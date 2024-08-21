Kamala Harris raised about half-a-billion dollars in a month

Groups supporting Vice President Kamala Harris’ bid for the White House have reportedly raised around $500 million within a month of her candidacy, Reuters reports, citing people familiar with the fundraising efforts.

Harris has only been a presidential candidate for a month, having launched her bid on July 21 after Democratic party frontrunner President Joe Biden said he would no longer seek re-election. On Tuesday, Harris officially became the Democratic nominee after state delegates pledged their support at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

The Harris campaign recorded contributions of $204 million last month, a premium compared to the $47.5 million that Former President Donald Trump’s main committee raised in July, according to reports filed with the Federal Election Commission this week. Harris’ figures include donations made before Biden stepped down, as she took control over his fundraising group.

Harris’ campaign and allied committees said they raised more than $300 million last month and had $377 million cash on hand heading into August. Officials said that two-thirds of the people who have given to her campaign since she became the presumptive nominee are new donors.

Enthusiasm for Harris has surged since she became the nominee, replacing Biden, whose age had become a constant cause of doubt after a poor showing in a June debate with Trump. The campaign has leaned into appeals to younger — and more online — voters, embracing singer Charlie XCX and the “Brat” aesthetic and selling Chappell Roan-inspired camouflage hats.

Trump’s campaign and allies have said they raised almost $139 million in July and had $327 million on hand ahead of this month. Super political action committees aligned with Trump are still well-funded and ready to spend to support the former president.

Make America Great Again Inc., a prominent super political action committee (PAC) aligned with the former president, has spent tens of millions of dollars on advertisements promoting Trump. On Tuesday, it reported a $54.4 million haul for July, with the bulk of that cash coming from Timothy Mellon, the grandson of former Treasury Secretary Andrew Mellon. The group had $124.4 million cash on hand at the end of last month.

Meanwhile, the pro-Biden and Harris Future Forward super PAC took home $29.7 million last month, according to filings. It had $124.3 million cash on hand at end of July.