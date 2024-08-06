Disney is raising the prices for its streaming services

Disney announced on Tuesday that it is raising the prices for all of its streaming platforms in October.

Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist

Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist CC Share Subtitles Off

English Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist

The media giant tried to soften the blow by announcing the price hikes along with news that it’s adding access to ABC News Live and a new playlist feature to Disney+.



Advertisement

Starting on October 17, subscribers to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ could see their monthly fees increase in price by a few dollars.

Advertisement

New prices

Disney+ with Ads, from $7.99 to $9.99 a month.

Disney+ no Ads, from $13.99 to $15.99 a month. Annually: from $139.99 to $159.00.

Hulu with Ads, from $7.99 to $9.99 a month. Annually from $79.99 to $99.99.

Hulu no Ads, from $17.99 to $18.99 a month.

ESPN+, from $10.99 to $11.99 a month. Annually, from $109.99 to $119.99.

Disney+ and Hulu Bundle with ads from $9.99 to $10.99 a month.

Hulu + Live TV with ads, from $76.99 to $82.99 a month.

Hulu + Live TV no ads, from $89.99 to $95.99 a month.

The company is keeping its premium no ad bundle of Disney+ and Hulu at the current price of $19.99 a month.

Advertisement

Disney also did not announce a price increase for its newest bundle with Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max. The Disney+, Hulu, and Max bundle starts at $16.99 a month.



The last time Disney raised prices for its streaming services was in October 2023.

Advertisement

Starting in September, Disney+ subscribers will gain access to ABC News Live, just ahead of the presidential election.

The company is also debuting four playlists to the service that automatically curates content for users in the categories of pre-school entertainment, action movies, nostalgic throwbacks, and documentaries and biopics. The feature is part of Disney’s efforts to increase user engagement on the platform.