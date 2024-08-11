Disney's Magic Kingdom is getting its biggest expansion ever

In This Story
Disney DIS+0.17% is undertaking the biggest expansion ever of its Magic Kingdom at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.
The media and entertainment giant made the announcement at its D23 fan event on Saturday in Anaheim, Calif. Updates include a long-awaited land dedicated to Disney villains, attractions centering on the movies Cars and Monsters, Inc., and a new expansion of its Animal Kingdom.
The updates, part of a $60 billion, 10-year investment being made by Disney, come amid mounting customer dissatisfaction and declining park attendance. Walt Disney World has quietly been discounting the cost of admission and hotel stays over the past several months in response.
In May, Disney began offering discounted three-day ticket packages that would allow customers to visit Hollywood Studios, EPCOT and Animal Kingdom for $89 per day, though tickets to Magic Kingdom still need to be purchased separately.
Disney’s expansion, by the digits
12,000: Attendees at the D3 fan event
$60 billion: How much Disney vowed to invest in parks and cruises
10: Years that investment spans
2025: Year Disney will break ground on a new area based on the Pixar Cars movie, and the year Disney will introduce a new nighttime parade
4: Cruise ships Disney plans to add to its fleet by 2031
Madeline Fitzgerald contributed to this article.