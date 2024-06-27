Disney World will let guests reserve ride spots a week in advance

In This Story DIS +0.07%

Disney World will now allow guests to book ride reservations weeks in advance as part of the company’s effort to stem customer complaints about long wait times, the company announced Tuesday.

“We enjoy hearing from guests about all the things they love, as well as how we can make their experience even better the next time,” Disney World announced in a blog post. “At Walt Disney World, guests have told us they would prefer to have the option to do more of their planning before their theme park day.”

Disney Hotel guests will now be able to reserve spots on rides seven days in advance of their trip, while other customers can book reservations three days in advance. Previously, guests were only able to reserve two-to-three lightning lane passes on the day of at 7 in the morning.

The new Lightning Lane multi-pass will be available for purchase on July 24 – replacing Disney’s current Genie+ service at the Florida park.

“Lightning Lane entry lets you bypass the standby queue and join a separate queue for select attraction and entertainment experiences,” the Disney website explains.

There are more than 25 Walt Disney World Resort hotels whose guests are eligible for the promotion. Annual pass holders will also be eligible to book reservations three days in advance.



Guests will also be able to purchase up to two daily Lightning Lane Single Passes for the parks’ “most in-demand attractions,” including Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. The rides available for the single passes are not eligible for the multi-pass.

Disney has not yet announced a comprehensive pricing plan for the service but says that prices for a Multipass will vary “by date and theme park,” while Single Passes will vary by date and attraction. Under the Genie+ program, a Lighting Lane single pass for a popular ride like Tron Lightcycle could cost $20, while a multi-pass for parks like Magic Kingdom could cost $27.