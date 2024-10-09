Disneyland is raising prices — again

In This Story DIS WBD

Disneyland is raising its prices again, implementing increases across the board and for its highest-demand days.



How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

A majority of park tickets shot up about 6% in price Wednesday, according to CNN, and some annual passes (known as “Magic Keys”) increased as much as 20%. The California theme park also increased ticket prices for its peak season tickets, such as those during Christmas. In addition, the park upped the price of its fast passes from $30 to $32 a day for those who want to skip the line.

Advertisement

The news comes as Disney (DIS) has reported lower park profits amid increasing frustration from customers with the prices at its parks.

Advertisement

In May, Walt Disney World started offering discounted three-day tickets for the Florida park in the face of mounting customer dissatisfaction and declining park attendance.

Advertisement

Disney also attempted to reduce the total cost of a trip to the Florida resort complex this summer by discounting the cost of its cheapest hotel accommodations.



But those low prices appeared to be more of an attempt to get people to the park during Florida’s hot, summer months than a shift in the brand’s overall commitment to affordability. In February, Disney World announced prices would go up in 2025. In fact, prices have risen in 22 out of the past 35 years at Disney World, according to CNN (WBD) .

Advertisement

The theme park has raised food prices by an average of 61% in the past decade. The Mickey Mouse Ice Cream Bar, for example, cost $4 in 2014 but now goes for $6.50, a 63% increase.

— Madeline Fitzgerald contributed to this article.