How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant

Trump's Bitcoin buddies, Elon Musk's endorsement, Jamie Dimon for Treasury: Leadership news roundup

Leadership

Trump's Bitcoin buddies, Elon Musk's endorsement, Jamie Dimon for Treasury: Leadership news roundup

Plus, how Jane Fraser became the first woman to lead a major Wall Street bank

Image for article titled Trump&#39;s Bitcoin buddies, Elon Musk&#39;s endorsement, Jamie Dimon for Treasury: Leadership news roundup
Photo: Michael Reaves (Getty Images), Win McNamee (Getty Images), Marc Piasecki (Getty Images), Win McNamee (Getty Images), Brandon Bell (Getty Images), Drew Angerer (Getty Images), GIORGIO VIERAKAMIL KRZACZYNSKI (Getty Images), Image: Norcal Garage/TikTok
Mark Cuban says Silicon Valley is backing Trump because he would make their Bitcoin worth more

Photo: Michael Reaves (Getty Images)

When Donald Trump first ran for president in 2016, Silicon Valley seemed to widely oppose his candidacy. Fast-forward to 2024, and elites in the region are publicly backing him in droves — but why? According to Mark Cuban, it’s all about cryptocurrency.

Donald Trump is considering Jamie Dimon for Treasury Secretary after a ‘lovefest’ CEO meeting

Donald Trump ‘lovefest’ tees up Jamie Dimon for Treasury Secretary job consideration

Donald Trump is weighing tapping JPMorgan Chase chief Jamie Dimon as his next Treasury Secretary.

After a meeting with top U.S. executives last month, the Republican presidential candidate said in an interview with Bloomberg Businessweek published Tuesday that he would consider Dimon for the cabinet position.

Read Jamie Dimon’s memo to JPMorgan employees about the Trump assassination attempt

Jamie Dimon
Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

JPMorgan chief Jamie Dimon joins leaders across industries who have spoken out in condemnation of political violence and disunity in the U.S. after an assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump this past weekend.

Elon Musk endorsed Donald Trump for president after the attempted assassination

A photo of Elon Musk talking on stage.
Photo: Marc Piasecki (Getty Images)

After months of back and forth between Tesla boss Elon Musk and presidential hopeful Donald Trump, Musk has this week officially endorsed Trump’s bid to re-enter the White House. The EV maker’s boss made the move on X over the weekend, where he branded the former president and convicted felon “strong.”

How Jane Fraser became the first woman to lead a major Wall Street bank

How Jane Fraser became the first woman to lead a major Wall Street bank

Jane Fraser
Jane Fraser became Citi CEO in March 2021.
Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser is a veteran in the banking industry, spending two decades of her career at the very bank she now helms.

Fraser made headlines as the first woman to run a Wall Street bank — and as the CEO who’s finally taken the plunge to completely overhaul the bank’s corporate structure amid regulatory and shareholder pressure.

Sam Altman was spotted driving a multi-million dollar Koenigsegg Regera

Image for article titled Trump&#39;s Bitcoin buddies, Elon Musk&#39;s endorsement, Jamie Dimon for Treasury: Leadership news roundup
Image: Norcal Garage/TikTok

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman was spotted driving a rare Swedish sports car this weekend – provoking envy from many social media users and annoyance from his one time-friend Elon Musk.

Donald Trump’s net worth spikes more than $1 billion after assassination attempt

Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump’s personal net worth spiked dramatically on Monday, just days after he survived an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania.

J.D. Vance, Donald Trump’s pick to be vice president, is a former venture capitalist

Photo: Drew Angerer (Getty Images)

Ohio Senator J.D. Vance wasn’t much of a political figure until about eight years ago, when his memoir “Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis” hit the shelves. Now, he may become the next vice president of the United States of America.

Donald Trump ‘lovefest’ tees up Jamie Dimon for Treasury Secretary job consideration

The JPMorgan Chase CEO has said he has thought about serving “in one capacity or another”

Donald Trump’s VP pick J.D. Vance owns Bitcoin worth as much as a quarter-million dollars

Image for article titled Trump&#39;s Bitcoin buddies, Elon Musk&#39;s endorsement, Jamie Dimon for Treasury: Leadership news roundup
Photo: GIORGIO VIERAKAMIL KRZACZYNSKI (Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump has selected Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio as his vice presidential running mate, and like Trump, Vance is a crypto-friendly candidate. In a 2022 financial disclosure, Vance reported owning holdings in Bitcoin through Coinbase valued between $100,001 and $250,000.

