Trump's Bitcoin buddies, Elon Musk's endorsement, Jamie Dimon for Treasury: Leadership news roundup

Donald Trump is weighing tapping JPMorgan Chase chief Jamie Dimon as his next Treasury Secretary.
After a meeting with top U.S. executives last month, the Republican presidential candidate said in an interview with Bloomberg Businessweek published Tuesday that he would consider Dimon for the cabinet position.
JPMorgan chief Jamie Dimon joins leaders across industries who have spoken out in condemnation of political violence and disunity in the U.S. after an assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump this past weekend.
After months of back and forth between Tesla boss Elon Musk and presidential hopeful Donald Trump, Musk has this week officially endorsed Trump’s bid to re-enter the White House. The EV maker’s boss made the move on X over the weekend, where he branded the former president and convicted felon “strong.”
Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser is a veteran in the banking industry, spending two decades of her career at the very bank she now helms.
Fraser made headlines as the first woman to run a Wall Street bank — and as the CEO who’s finally taken the plunge to completely overhaul the bank’s corporate structure amid regulatory and shareholder pressure.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman was spotted driving a rare Swedish sports car this weekend – provoking envy from many social media users and annoyance from his one time-friend Elon Musk.
Former President Donald Trump’s personal net worth spiked dramatically on Monday, just days after he survived an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania.
Ohio Senator J.D. Vance wasn’t much of a political figure until about eight years ago, when his memoir “Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis” hit the shelves. Now, he may become the next vice president of the United States of America.
The JPMorgan Chase CEO has said he has thought about serving “in one capacity or another”
Former President Donald Trump has selected Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio as his vice presidential running mate, and like Trump, Vance is a crypto-friendly candidate. In a 2022 financial disclosure, Vance reported owning holdings in Bitcoin through Coinbase valued between $100,001 and $250,000.