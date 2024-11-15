Donald Trump and Elon Musk's DOGE, bracing for tariffs, and no Jamie Dimon: Politics news roundup

President-elect Donald Trump is set to take office in a matter of months after handily defeating his rival at the ballot box. Here’s the latest on what that means for consumers, federal agencies, corporate America, and — of course — Elon Musk.
With President-elect Donald Trump returning to the White House, a changing of the guard at the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), a usually uncontroversial agency, is set to take place within a handful of months.
Donald Trump has unambiguously positioned himself as a pro-business slasher of red tape. As he prepares to return to the White House for a second term, the financial sector is ready for a new era of more lax regulations and oversight — and the windfall that could come with it. — Rocio Fabbro
6 / 11
While some House races remain uncalled as the counting of votes continues, the 2024 election season is effectively over, with President-elect Donald Trump headed to the White House. But one of his biggest supporters isn’t ready to stop.
Tesla (TSLA) and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is riding high right now. After months of work campaigning on President-elect Donald Trump’s behalf, his chosen candidate is heading back to the White House, proving that his latest gamble was a success — and earning him more sway with the upcoming administration.
Donald Trump is already narrowing his picks for Treasury Secretary, a high-level cabinet position that he’s looking to a slate of current and former finance industry executives to fill. — Rocio Fabbro
Donald Trump’s impending return to the White House has boosted some industrial sectors he has historically championed and others he advocated for during his campaign. — Vinamrata Chaturvedi