Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Donald Trump and Elon Musk's DOGE, bracing for tariffs, and no Jamie Dimon: Politics news roundup

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Business News

Donald Trump and Elon Musk's DOGE, bracing for tariffs, and no Jamie Dimon: Politics news roundup

Plus, big changes are coming to the FTC and Treasury

By
William Gavin
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Donald Trump and Elon Musk&#39;s DOGE, bracing for tariffs, and no Jamie Dimon: Politics news roundup
Graphic: Images: Kevin Dietsch, Chip Somodevilla, Samuel Corum, RYAN COLLERD

President-elect Donald Trump is set to take office in a matter of months after handily defeating his rival at the ballot box. Here’s the latest on what that means for consumers, federal agencies, corporate America, and — of course — Elon Musk.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 11

Donald Trump is coming. Here’s what that means for Lina Khan and the FTC

Donald Trump is coming. Here’s what that means for Lina Khan and the FTC

Under Chair Lina Khan, the Federal Trade Commission aggressively pursued litigation against major mergers. That could slow down with President-elect Donald Trump back in the White House.
Under Chair Lina Khan, the Federal Trade Commission aggressively pursued litigation against major mergers. That could slow down with President-elect Donald Trump back in the White House.
Photo: Kevin Dietsch (Getty Images)

With President-elect Donald Trump returning to the White House, a changing of the guard at the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), a usually uncontroversial agency, is set to take place within a handful of months.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 11

Trump’s win is about to boost banks in a big way

Trump’s win is about to boost banks in a big way

Image for article titled Donald Trump and Elon Musk&#39;s DOGE, bracing for tariffs, and no Jamie Dimon: Politics news roundup
Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

Donald Trump has unambiguously positioned himself as a pro-business slasher of red tape. As he prepares to return to the White House for a second term, the financial sector is ready for a new era of more lax regulations and oversight — and the windfall that could come with it. — Rocio Fabbro

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 11

Trump’s DOGE gift to Elon Musk is basically just a consulting gig

Trump’s DOGE gift to Elon Musk is basically just a consulting gig

Elon Musk
Elon Musk
Photo: Samuel Corum (Getty Images)

Tesla (TSLA) and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk will be joined by Vivek Ramaswamy as “outside of government” consultants on federal spending for President-elect Donald Trump’s coming administration. Exactly what that means is still unclear.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 11

Jeans, coats, and couches: 10 items that could feel the pinch of Trump’s tariffs

Jeans, coats, and couches: 10 items that could feel the pinch of Trump’s tariffs

Image for article titled Donald Trump and Elon Musk&#39;s DOGE, bracing for tariffs, and no Jamie Dimon: Politics news roundup
Image: RYAN COLLERD (Getty Images)

Donald Trump’s re-election could spell trouble for retailers and consumers, especially if his proposal to implement major tariffs on imports comes to fruition. Everyday items, from shoes to toasters, could be impacted. Here’s how. — Francisco Velasquez

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 11

Musk isn’t finished

Musk isn’t finished

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk
Photo: Samuel Corum (Getty Images)

While some House races remain uncalled as the counting of votes continues, the 2024 election season is effectively over, with President-elect Donald Trump headed to the White House. But one of his biggest supporters isn’t ready to stop.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 11

Musk is already flexing his influence with Trump. Here’s how

Musk is already flexing his influence with Trump. Here’s how

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and President-elect Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania in October 2024.
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and President-elect Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania in October 2024.
Photo: Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images)

Tesla (TSLA) and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is riding high right now. After months of work campaigning on President-elect Donald Trump’s behalf, his chosen candidate is heading back to the White House, proving that his latest gamble was a success — and earning him more sway with the upcoming administration.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 11

Trump to Jamie Dimon: You’re not hired

Trump to Jamie Dimon: You’re not hired

Image for article titled Donald Trump and Elon Musk&#39;s DOGE, bracing for tariffs, and no Jamie Dimon: Politics news roundup
Photo: Kevin Dietsch (Getty Images)

As President-elect Donald Trump finalizes some high-level roles in his incoming administration, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) chief Jamie Dimon is not in the running. — Rocio Fabbro

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 11

Trump could pick his Treasury Secretary this week. Here are 7 leading candidates

Trump could pick his Treasury Secretary this week. Here are 7 leading candidates

Donald Trump speaks into a microphone at a podium
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

Donald Trump is already narrowing his picks for Treasury Secretary, a high-level cabinet position that he’s looking to a slate of current and former finance industry executives to fill. — Rocio Fabbro

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 11

11 stocks soaring after Trump’s win — and why they’re up

11 stocks soaring after Trump’s win — and why they’re up

Image for article titled Donald Trump and Elon Musk&#39;s DOGE, bracing for tariffs, and no Jamie Dimon: Politics news roundup
Photo: BRYAN R. SMITH (Getty Images)

Donald Trump’s impending return to the White House has boosted some industrial sectors he has historically championed and others he advocated for during his campaign. — Vinamrata Chaturvedi

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

11 / 11