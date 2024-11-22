Trump taps RFK Jr. and Dr. Oz, Elon Musk's DOGE mandate, Walmart's tariff warning: Politics news roundup

President-elect Donald Trump and his team have been busy.

A number of high-profile planned appointments — including Howard Lutnick to oversee the Commerce Department and Medicare and Robert F. Kennedy Jr to take charge of the Department of Health and Human Services — have rocked the markets, while Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler has revealed his resignation plans.

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy’s planned government spending group has started to outline its priorities, spelling — potentially — bad news for companies like Intuit (INTU). And Wall Street is getting excited about Trump’s approach to regulation and mergers, even as companies like Walmart bemoan the effects of his tariffs.

Here’s the latest on those issues — and more — in this week’s politics roundup.