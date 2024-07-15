'Trump Trade' explained, Trump Media and Bitcoin rise, BlackRock's old ad: Trump news roundup

2 / 15
‘Trump Trade’ is back in focus after the assassination attempt. Here’s what it is and why it matters
The world’s financial markets are growing increasingly open to the likelihood that former President Donald Trump will make his way to a second term in the White House. All it took was outperforming President Joe Biden on a debate stage and surviving an assassination attempt.
Former President Donald Trump’s personal net worth spiked dramatically on Monday, just days after he survived an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania.
After months of back and forth between Tesla boss Elon Musk and presidential hopeful Donald Trump, Musk has this week officially endorsed Trump’s bid to re-enter the White House. The EV maker’s boss made the move on X over the weekend, where he branded the former president and convicted felon “strong.”
BlackRock has removed a years-old advertisement featuring Thomas Matthew Crooks, the 20-year-old gunman who authorities say shot and injured former President Donald Trump during a rally Saturday in Pennsylvania.
Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group, the company behind Donald Trump’s Truth Social, rose 33% in morning trading on Monday, days after an assassination attempt on the former president.
7 / 15
The assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Butler, Pa., Saturday seemingly has propelled Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
Despite the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump, guns will still be permitted outside the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee when it kicks off Monday evening.
The assassination attempt on former U.S. President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania over the weekend has boosted the prices of crypto stocks and cryptocurrencies — and some experts say that’s because investors are betting on Trump.
Shares of major gunmakers such as Sturm, Ruger & Company, and Smith & Wesson Brands surged on Monday morning following the assassination attempt on former U.S. President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania over the weekend.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged about 150 points shortly after the market on Monday, following the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. The incident occurred at the Saturday rally outside Pittsburgh, where Trump’s ear was grazed by a bullet.
The attempted assassination of former president Donald Trump on Saturday stunned and captivated millions across the world. It also ignited a merchandise feeding frenzy.
Condemnations poured in from leaders in the tech and business sectors after former President Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt on Saturday at a rally in Pennsylvania.
An assassination attempt on former U.S. President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Butler, Pa., Saturday has the market on edge heading into Monday.