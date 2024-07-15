Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever
'Trump Trade' explained, Trump Media and Bitcoin rise, BlackRock's old ad: Trump news roundup

Politics & Government

'Trump Trade' explained, Trump Media and Bitcoin rise, BlackRock's old ad: Trump news roundup

Plus, Trump's net worth spikes more than $1 billion after the assassination attempt

By Quartz Staff
Image for article titled &#39;Trump Trade&#39; explained, Trump Media and Bitcoin rise, BlackRock&#39;s old ad: Trump news roundup
Graphic: Images: Anna Moneymaker, Brandon Bell, Marc Piasecki, Andrew Burton
2 / 15

'Trump Trade' is back in focus after the assassination attempt. Here's what it is and why it matters

‘Trump Trade’ is back in focus after the assassination attempt. Here’s what it is and why it matters

Former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage during a rally Saturday in Pennsylvania.
Former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage during a rally Saturday in Pennsylvania.
Photo: Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images)

The world’s financial markets are growing increasingly open to the likelihood that former President Donald Trump will make his way to a second term in the White House. All it took was outperforming President Joe Biden on a debate stage and surviving an assassination attempt.

3 / 15

Donald Trump's net worth spikes more than $1 billion after assassination attempt

Donald Trump’s net worth spikes more than $1 billion after assassination attempt

Former U.S. President Donald Trump
Former U.S. President Donald Trump
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump’s personal net worth spiked dramatically on Monday, just days after he survived an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania.

4 / 15

Elon Musk endorsed Donald Trump for president after the attempted assassination

Elon Musk endorsed Donald Trump for president after the attempted assassination

A photo of Elon Musk talking on stage.
Photo: Marc Piasecki (Getty Images)

After months of back and forth between Tesla boss Elon Musk and presidential hopeful Donald Trump, Musk has this week officially endorsed Trump’s bid to re-enter the White House. The EV maker’s boss made the move on X over the weekend, where he branded the former president and convicted felon “strong.”

5 / 15

The gunman who shot Donald Trump once appeared in a BlackRock ad

The gunman who shot Donald Trump once appeared in a BlackRock ad

BlackRock manages $10.64 trillion in assets.
BlackRock manages $10.64 trillion in assets.
Image: Andrew Burton (Getty Images)

BlackRock has removed a years-old advertisement featuring Thomas Matthew Crooks, the 20-year-old gunman who authorities say shot and injured former President Donald Trump during a rally Saturday in Pennsylvania.

6 / 15

Trump Media stock surges more than 30% after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump

Trump Media stock surges more than 30% after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump

Donald Trump
An injured Donald Trump pumps his fist as he's ushered offstage during a July 13 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Photo: Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images)

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group, the company behind Donald Trump’s Truth Social, rose 33% in morning trading on Monday, days after an assassination attempt on the former president.

7 / 15

Bitcoin and other cryptos are surging after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump. Here's why

Bitcoin and other cryptos are surging after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump. Here’s why

Image for article titled &#39;Trump Trade&#39; explained, Trump Media and Bitcoin rise, BlackRock&#39;s old ad: Trump news roundup
Photo: REBECCA DROKE (Getty Images)

The assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Butler, Pa., Saturday seemingly has propelled Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

8 / 15

Here's why guns are allowed outside the RNC — despite the assassination attempt against Trump

Here’s why guns are allowed outside the RNC — despite the assassination attempt against Trump

Image for article titled &#39;Trump Trade&#39; explained, Trump Media and Bitcoin rise, BlackRock&#39;s old ad: Trump news roundup
Photo: Jae C. Hong (AP)

Despite the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump, guns will still be permitted outside the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee when it kicks off Monday evening.

9 / 15

Crypto stocks are rising. That's because of Donald Trump, experts say

Crypto stocks are rising. That’s because of Donald Trump, experts say

Image for article titled &#39;Trump Trade&#39; explained, Trump Media and Bitcoin rise, BlackRock&#39;s old ad: Trump news roundup
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

The assassination attempt on former U.S. President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania over the weekend has boosted the prices of crypto stocks and cryptocurrencies — and some experts say that’s because investors are betting on Trump.

10 / 15

Gun stocks are spiking after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump

Gun stocks are spiking after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump

Image for article titled &#39;Trump Trade&#39; explained, Trump Media and Bitcoin rise, BlackRock&#39;s old ad: Trump news roundup
Photo: Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images)

Shares of major gunmakers such as Sturm, Ruger & Company, and Smith & Wesson Brands surged on Monday morning following the assassination attempt on former U.S. President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania over the weekend.

11 / 15

The Dow surges 150 points after Donald Trump survives an assassination attempt

The Dow surges 150 points after Donald Trump survives an assassination attempt

Image for article titled &#39;Trump Trade&#39; explained, Trump Media and Bitcoin rise, BlackRock&#39;s old ad: Trump news roundup
Photo: REBECCA DROKE (Getty Images)

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged about 150 points shortly after the market on Monday, following the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. The incident occurred at the Saturday rally outside Pittsburgh, where Trump’s ear was grazed by a bullet.

12 / 15

People are already turning the Trump assassination attempt into merchandise

People are already turning the Trump assassination attempt into merchandise

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Photo: Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images)

The attempted assassination of former president Donald Trump on Saturday stunned and captivated millions across the world. It also ignited a merchandise feeding frenzy.

13 / 15

What business leaders are saying about the attempted assassination of Donald Trump

What business leaders are saying about the attempted assassination of Donald Trump

Image for article titled &#39;Trump Trade&#39; explained, Trump Media and Bitcoin rise, BlackRock&#39;s old ad: Trump news roundup
Photo: Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images)

Condemnations poured in from leaders in the tech and business sectors after former President Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt on Saturday at a rally in Pennsylvania.

14 / 15

The Trump assassination attempt sent Bitcoin surging

The Trump assassination attempt sent Bitcoin surging

Image for article titled &#39;Trump Trade&#39; explained, Trump Media and Bitcoin rise, BlackRock&#39;s old ad: Trump news roundup
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

An assassination attempt on former U.S. President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Butler, Pa., Saturday has the market on edge heading into Monday.

