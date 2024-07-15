The gunman who shot Donald Trump once appeared in a BlackRock ad

In This Story BLK +1.37%

BlackRock has removed a years-old advertisement featuring Thomas Matthew Crooks, the 20-year-old gunman who authorities say shot and injured former President Donald Trump during a rally Saturday in Pennsylvania.

Crooks was one of several students featured in the 2022 ad featuring an advanced placement and honors economics teacher at Bethel Park High School, outside Pittsburgh. The ad, like similar commercials produced by the investment firm, highlighted BlackRock’s work managing retirement plans for teachers across the U.S.

Crooks, who appeared twice in the ad for a total of two seconds, was one of several unpaid students who appeared in the background, BlackRock said. The firm said in a statement that it will make all video footage available to authorities, adding that it “removed the video out of respect for the victims.”

Besides Trump, who was injured but is safe, at least three other people were harmed during the shooting. Pennsylvania residents David Dutch and James Copenhaver were injured but are in stable condition, according to state police. Corey Comperatore of Sarver, Pennsylvania, was shot and killed during the assassination attempt.

“The assassination attempt on former President Trump is abhorrent,” BlackRock said in a statement. “We’re thankful former President Trump wasn’t seriously injured and thinking about all the innocent bystanders and victims of this awful act, especially the person who was killed.” The firm added that it “strongly condemns political violence of any kind and will do our part to promote civility and unity in the country.”

The advertisement was discovered Sunday by Laura Loomer, a right-wing activist and former Republican candidate for Congress. It quickly became amplified by conspiracy theorists, several of whom baselessly claimed that the assassination attempt was planned, at least in part, by the investment firm.

“Ties discovered between Blackrock and Trump shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks, featured in their programming,” Rumble livestreamer Matt Wallace wrote Sunday on X. “THIS WAS ALL PLANNED,” he added.

Separately, BlackRock reported second-quarter earnings on Monday. The New York-based firm’s profit rose 11% year-over-year and an 8% increase in revenue. It now manages a record $10.64 trillion assets for clients, a 13% increase compared to last year.